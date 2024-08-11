Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur identifies potential 'x-factor' player after win v Wigan Warriors
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Full-back Lachie Miller was Rhinos’ official man of the match in yesterday’s 30-4 win over Wigan Warriors, when he scored his sixth try of the season. The Australian also provided the final pass for Harry Newman to touch down and Arthur reckons the former rugby union sevens star is getting to grips with the 13-a-side code.
“He has minimised the bad things in his game and I’ve tried to really simplify his role and focus on what he’s good at and get his positional play right,” Arthur said. “He was wasting a lot of energy running around a lot, but not doing a lot.
“I feel like now he’s picking his moments and is in the game at the right time. I still feel he can get fitter, but he has the ability to be one of those X-factor players.
“There’s things in his game that I can’t coach that he’s got. We’re just trying to find ways to bring that out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.