Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur identifies potential 'x-factor' player after win v Wigan Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 11th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Boss Brad Arthur has revealed a current player he reckons could bring the x-factor to Leeds Rhinos.

Full-back Lachie Miller was Rhinos’ official man of the match in yesterday’s 30-4 win over Wigan Warriors, when he scored his sixth try of the season. The Australian also provided the final pass for Harry Newman to touch down and Arthur reckons the former rugby union sevens star is getting to grips with the 13-a-side code.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos coach issues warning, hails James Bentley & Harry Newman after Wiga...

“He has minimised the bad things in his game and I’ve tried to really simplify his role and focus on what he’s good at and get his positional play right,” Arthur said. “He was wasting a lot of energy running around a lot, but not doing a lot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lachie Miller scores for Leeds Rhinos in their win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Lachie Miller scores for Leeds Rhinos in their win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Lachie Miller scores for Leeds Rhinos in their win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I feel like now he’s picking his moments and is in the game at the right time. I still feel he can get fitter, but he has the ability to be one of those X-factor players.

“There’s things in his game that I can’t coach that he’s got. We’re just trying to find ways to bring that out.”

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsRhinosHarry Newman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice