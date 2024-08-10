Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boss Brad Arthur issued a stern warning after Leeds Rhinos shocked Wigan Warriors 30-4 at AMT Headingley today.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Rhinos’ second win in four games under Arthur and their first victory over a team above them in the table since Catalans Dragons were beaten at Leeds in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos remain seventh in Betfred Super League, four points outside the play-offs, going into next Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with third-placed Warrington Wolves. Leeds have consistently been unable to back up good performances this year and Arthur insisted that is the challenge now.

“That’s exactly what we’ve talked about,” he stressed in his post-match press conference. “It doesn’t mean anything unless we back it up next week. I’m not talking about the result, I am talking about the performance and the way we went about it.”

James Bentley jumps for joy as he celebrates a try in Leeds Rhinos' victory against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos led 8-0 at the break and finished with four tries, all converted by Rhyse Martin who also kicked three penalties. The win came seven days after Leeds let 12-0 and 16-6 advantages slip in a 22-16 loss at Salford Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Saturday’s performance, Arthur said: “The bit that was really pleasing for me was around that 25-minute mark. In the two games we’ve lost we’ve probably faltered around that time; we’ve started with good intent and good purpose, but when we’ve got under a bit of fatigue and pressure we’ve fallen in a bit of a hole.

“Today we put ourselves in a situation where we’ve made it tough with some of the errors out of red zone, but we defended our scrums really good and had a focus on it. I am enjoying that when we focus on something, they are buying in and trying their best. They don’t always get it right, but they’re having a red hot crack at it.”

Leeds were without winger Ash Handley (wrist injury), prop Mikolaj Oledzki (ribs) and suspended captain Cameron Smith from the side on duty at Salford. Sam Lisone made a rare start at prop, hooker Jarrod O’Connor was loose-forward and James Bentley came off the bench to play in the middle of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McDonnell scores the third of Leeds Rhinos' four tries in their win over Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“They’ve done a good job,” Arthur said of the players who had a change of role. “That’s where we need to get to as a club, so when guys come in they know what their job is. Blokes got an opportunity and I was pleased for Bentley.

“His discipline let him down last week, I really challenged him on that and he was good today for us; he stayed in control. We had some reasons to play as well - [Matt] Frawley’s first game as captain.

“All those emotional attachments are important, they play for each other on days like this. It was Ben’s [Littlewood] proper debut, the first time he has taken the field and he will remember it forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Newman applauds Leeds Rhinos' fans after the win against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The 19-year-old forward was an unused substitute when Rhinos beat Leigh Leopards in June and got on for the final eight minutes this time. Arthur reflected: “I was getting a bit nervous about how and when I was going to get him on.

“You can imagine how he was feeling, he had his family here to watch him so it was really important we got him on the field. It’s credit to the players because they allowed me to do that.”

Bentley was the victim of a tackle which earned Wigan’s Harry Smith a red card two minutes from time and was taken off straight afterwards. “I wanted to get Tom [Nicholson-Watton] out there and give him an extra couple of minutes,” Arthur explained. “He, Bentley, still hasn’t convinced me with his aggression that he can keep a lid on it, but he was really good today. With a couple of minutes to go I thought, he’s done a good job, let’s finish on a positive with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger David Fusitu’a returned from a calf muscle injury and made way for Littlewood. “He just had cramps,” Arthur stated. “We were in a position where we could get Ben out there, so that helped.”

The coach was also happy with England centre Harry Newman, who scored Rhinos’ opening try. He said: “He was very good; the four games I’ve been coached, he has been very good for three of them.

“A lot of people have told me about his ability and I’ve seen that. I challenged him - his first two games were very good, then he wasn’t as committed last week. That’s a bit he is working on; I can see how good a player he is, but he has got to get that drive where he is the same player every week.”