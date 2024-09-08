A senior player’s absence from the team has been explained by Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mickael Goudemand joined Rhinos in pre-season from Catalans Dragons and has played 18 times in his debut campaign, but was left out of Leeds’ 21 for last Friday’s 68-6 hammering of Hull FC. The French international forward was an unused member of the initial squad for the three games before that and Arthur confirmed Goudemand is not injured.

“It’s just the way I am going each week with the team at the moment,” the coach said. “He has just got a couple of things he needs to work on. I am happy with the guys that are in the team and doing their job at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos forward Mickael Goudemand. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Arthur stressed the door is still open for Goudemand, who can play at prop or in the back-row. He added: “There’s no one has got a mortgage on any jersey in the team.

“They all know that. They have all got jobs to do and they’ve all got to get their job done for their teammates. While they are doing that it gives them a very good chance to stay in the team, but the team is a week to week proposition.”