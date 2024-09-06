Boss Brad Arthur saluted a four-try youngster and ‘the worst goal kick’ he’s ever seen following Leeds Rhinos’ 68-6 thrashing of Hull FC.

The huge victory lifted Rhinos into Betfred Super League’s top-six - at least until Salford Red Devils play Catalans Dragons on Saturday - and completed three successive wins for the first time in more than a year. Rhinos ran in 10 converted tries and also kicked four penalties, with 20-year-old winger Alfie Edgell crossing four times.

He is a specialist full-back, but has been filling in on the wing for Rhinos’ top try scorer Ash Handley who is recovering from season-ending wrist surgery. “He’s a good kid, he trains hard,” Arthur said of Edgell. “He does all the right things, he is a bit quiet, but he just goes about his business.

"The playing group respect him for that and you could see how happy they were for him, that he got those tries. He finished off some good moves. That’s his job and he did it well.”

Leeds Rhinos' Alfie Edgell scores the second of his four tries in Friday's 68-6 thrashing of Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhyse Martin landed 13 goals from as many attempts in his final home appearance for Leeds, equaling Iestyn Harris’ club record for successful kicks in a Super League match. He then handed over kicking duties to another departing player, James Donaldson after the final try. It was the first goal of Donaldson’s professional career, which began in 2009.

“He got the two points, but it was the worst goal kick I have ever seen,” Arthur joked. “I am happy for him. We had been taking the two from penalties and right at the end we were going to do that and give him the shot, but then we thought we’d try to score a try. It was great the boys managed to score close enough to the posts for him.”

Hull were poor opposition, but Leeds improved significantly from the extra-time win at London Broncos five days earlier. “It was a pretty professional performance,” Arthur said.

Rhyse Martin equalled a Leeds Rhinos record with 13 successful kicks in the win agianst Hull. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We showed a good level of composure and patience and built the game nicely at the start, especially on the back of last week when we lacked a bit of discipline and patience.

“I was interested to see what would happen in the second half, if we could stay composed and in control of the game and we did. I am really pleased for the guys and for the players in their last home game. I want the boys to enjoy the win, but we have got another big week next week.”