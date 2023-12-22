A bumper crowd is expected at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day when hosts Leeds Rhinos and visitors Wakefield Trinity both enter a new era.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trinity have collected an additional allocation of 200 tickets and the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge is on course for a five-figure gate for the first time since 2019. Rhinos will unveil new signings Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand and have included several highly-rated youngsters in their initial 22-man squad.

Former Leeds coach Daryl Powell will take charge of Wakefield for the first time as they begin rebuilding under new owner Matt Ellis following relegation from Betfred Super League last season. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington reckons a new sense of optimism among both sets of fans has been reflected in ticket sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crowd of 9,143 watched Trinity beat Rhinos 38-20 at Headingley on Boxing Day last year. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Wakefield have picked up another 200 tickets because they had just about sold out their allocation. They’ve had a late surge and, of course, people can still buy online or on the day. As of yesterday (Thursday) we were quite a bit ahead of where we were last year. The crowd was 9,143 last year and we are going to do more than that.”