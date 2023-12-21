Leeds Rhinos’new-look squad will get a first run out when Wakefield Trinity visit AMT Headingley on Boxing Day for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.
New signings Brodie Croft and Paul Momirovski are in Australia and fellow new signing Kieran Hudson has not yet recovered from an Achilles injury. Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin and James Donaldson are among other players not available.
That will mean some tinkering, particularly in the three-quarters and front-row, but coach Rohan Smith has named a strong 22-man squad which includes off-season additions Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The former Newcastle Knights full-back is set to get a first taste of English conditions. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga powerhouse is in Leeds' Christmas squad for the first time. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
3. Centre: Luis Roberts
Roberts has not played since suffering ankle ligament damage in a win at Hull FC last September, but is now fully fit and has been inclkuded in Rhinos' Boxing Day squad. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Derrell Olpherts
Played at centre last Boxing Day and, with Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski and Rhyse Martin all unavailable, could do the same this time. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Set to feature in his 10th successive Boxing Day game. Could play anywhere in the backs, but is likely to be on the left-wing if coach Rohan Smith opts to start with his strongest-available side. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
6. Scrum-half: Matt Frawley
Will wear number seven next year and is set to play scrum-half, but finished the 2023 NRL campaign as a stand-off for Canberra Raiders and will probably fill that role on Boxing Day, when Brodie Croft is unavailable. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe