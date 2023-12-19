Leeds Rhinos news as all-time greats set for Boxing Day Headingley reunion v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos hero Lewis Jones and Wakefield Trinity icon Neil Fox have been invited as special guests, along with former teammates, when the two sides kick-off their pre-season campaign at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day. Fox holds the world record for most points scored in a career, with 6,220 from 1956-79.
Jones is 10th, having registered 3,445 between 1952 and 1964. The pair were in opposition on December 26, 1963, when Leeds were beaten 24-2 in a game which led to Headingley becoming the undisputed home of festive rugby league.
In the 32 years between 1963 and the end of competitive winter rugby in 1995, Leeds played 28 times on December 26, all but one of those games being on home turf and Wakefield were their most regular opponents. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “This year is the 40th meeting between Leeds and Wakefield on Boxing Day.
“In 1962 the Boxing Day game was a victim of the big freeze and that’s what prompted the Leeds club to get undersoil heating. The 1963 fixture was therefore a big one, because it was guaranteed to go ahead, due to the ’electric blanket’. That’s what led to the BBC having Leeds at home on every Boxing Day morning.
“This year will be the 60th anniversary of that big clash and we have invited those players who are still living to be special guests on the day. From the Leeds squad in 1963, there’s Robin Dewhurst, Ron Cowan, Drew Broatch, Lewis Jones, Geoff Wriglesworth, Alan Smith and Barry Seabourne. From Wakefield there’s Ian Brooke and Neil Fox, Ken Rollin, Geoff Oakes and Bob Haigh. Lewis Jones played against Neil Fox that day and both of them will be there, which is quite remarkable, 60 years on.”
Players from 30 years ago have also been invited. Leeds beat Wakefield 20-16 on Boxing Day, 1993, in front of a crowd of 14,455. Francis Cummins, Jim Fallon, Garry Schofield and Alan Tait were the hosts’ try scorers and Graham Holroyd kicked two goals. Billy Conway landed four successful kicks for Wakefield, whose try scorers were Nigel Bell and Dave Woods.
In competitive matches from 1963-95, Leeds played Wakefield 11 times on December 26, Castleford on seven occasions, Halifax twice and the other opponents were Keighley, Hunslet, Featherstone, Dewsbury, Bradford Northern, Hull KR and Fulham, who visited Headingley 40 years ago. Leeds’ only away Boxing Day fixture during that spell was at Hull FC in 1994.
This year will be the 18th successive Christmas pre-season meeting between Leeds and Wakefield. Halifax have been Rhinos’ Boxing Day visitors four times in the summer era, including the first festive challenge match in 1996. Rhinos have played Castleford Tigers on three occasions and Bradford Bulls once.