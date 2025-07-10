Leeds Rhinos 'disappointed' with overseas quota increase as chief says 'we probably won't need the 10'

Leeds Rhinos are “disappointed” by the decision to expand the overseas quota next year and probably won’t fill all 10 places, sporting director Ian Blease has revealed.

The increase from seven foreign players, which is yet to be officially confirmed, has allowed Hull FC to sign Rhinos’ New Zealand-born forward Sam Lisone on a two-year contract, beginning next season. With Matt Frawley expected to leave this autumn and fellow Australian Ethan Clark-Wood also approaching the end of his deal, Rhinos could have up to five overseas spots available for 2026.

However, Blease insisted their priority remains bringing through young players from the club’s own system. Speaking at a press conference today (Thursday), he stressed: “I have listened to the reasoning behind it when it has been discussed in meetings. I don’t quite think we are on board with that decision.”

Blease stated: “We will probably just use our strategy for bringing home-grown players through. That’s what we want to do at this club. We probably won’t need the 10 going forward. I am not saying we won’t do it, we will always keep the options open, but I don’t think bringing it in for 2026 is the right call for the game. I am disappointed in that and I probably won’t be on my own in that.”

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

Leeds were keen to keep Lisone, whose exit was announced yesterday, but Blease admitted they couldn’t match Hull’s offer. “We were in talks with Sam’s management for a number of months,” he confirmed. “Sam has made the decision to leave and we wish him all the best.

“We have been speaking regularly with him over the last few weeks, but he has got - I believe - a great deal from Hull. Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] and the backroom team worked really well with him in pre-season and I think that shows this year, but unfortunately he has decided to leave. He has given me his assurance he is going to give everything he has got for Rhinos for the rest of the year.”

Asked if there was anything he could have done to keep Lisone, Blease admitted: “Not really with the offer he has got, I guess. I don’t know too much about that, but certainly the term as well - they have made that decision to come in hard for him and we respect that, so best wishes to them.”

Sam Lisone will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of this season to begin a two-year contract with Hull FC. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Explaining why Leeds couldn’t match Hull’s offer, Blease added: “There’s the salary cap we always have to be aware of. Every club’s in the same boat with that and then obviously we are looking to our youth pathway and programs and bringing players through those systems as well, so we have got a view on that longer term.

“It is great for the club to be in that position. It happens every year at this time, players move on and the club has to find other solutions in other areas, so that’s what we’ll be doing. [How Lisone is replaced] is something we’ll look at as a club. We have got options from within, but it’s big boots to fill. Sam has been a good player for us this year. We will look to see what our options are.”