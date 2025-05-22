Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos 21-man squads named: injured back returns as reserve gets surprise call up

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 17:42 BST

Leeds Rhinos have one player back in contention for Saturday’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood replaces Alfie Edgell in Rhinos’ initial squad following last Friday’s last-gasp 18-16 win against Hull FC. Edgell, who did not play last week, has a shoulder injury. Clark-Wood has made just one appearance for Leeds, in a defeat at Catalans Dragons on March 8. He has not played since suffering an ankle syndesmosis late in the reserves’ win against St Helens on March 27.

Tigers are on the back of a 48-16 hammering of Salford Red Devils last Sunday. Judah Rimbu, who wasn’t in the matchday side, drops out from the 21 announced before that game. He was set to play for Tigers reserves against Bradford Bulls on Thursday.

He is replaced by Andy Djeukessi, an outside-back who has been playing in the second-string after joining them from the East Leeds amateur club.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his initial squad for Saturday's derby at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his initial squad for Saturday's derby at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Josh Simm, Dan Okoro, Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Andy Djeukessi.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Kallum Watkins.

