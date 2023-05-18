Lisone joined Rhinos - along with his partner Georgia Hale - in pre-season from Gold Coast Titans.

He is on a two-year contract, but Hale - a finalist with New Zealand in last year’s Women’s World Cup - recently announced she will leave Rhinos at the end of this month to rejoin Titans in the National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition.

Despite Hale stressing Lisone “sees his future” at Rhinos, a media report in Australia this week suggested Lisone could follow her back to Gold Coast for 2024.

Sam Lisone is fully committed to Leeds, coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Smith, though, insisted: “Sam is committed to Leeds.” Speaking at his weekly preview press conference on Thursday, Smith said: “Nothing has changed there.

“Georgia has a great opportunity in a growing, expanding competition that is the premier competition for ladies in the world.

“That’s about as much as I know, but I do know Sam is very committed towards his long-term future here at the Rhinos.”

Lisone has missed just one of Rhinos’ 12 games so far this season and Smith described his form as “pretty steady for a good period of time now”.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is resigned to losing prop Sam Walters. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He noted: “He has certainly had some impact, he has contributed well among a middle unit that has been solid-ish, but we are looking for more from that middle unit moving forward.”

Smith also feels there is more to come from Lisone as an individual. He added: “We had that conversation this morning.

“I think he has had an impact and is making himself a presence, but there’s more there as well, which I think there is with a bunch of our guys. Steady away, but we are looking for a bit more than that.”

Jack Sinfield is still going through his concussion protocol and also in the middle of exams. Picture by Steve Riding.

Walters, 22, is out of contract in November and understood to have signed for Wigan Warriors.

“We made Sam a really strong offer, a long term offer [which was] a massive upgrade on his previous contract,” Smith said of Walters.

“That’s where the conversation sort of came to an end. I am not sure where he is going to end up.”

Asked if he is resigned to Walters moving on at the end of this year, Smith said: “That’s where it is at the moment.”

Smith reported there is “nothing settled” with Leeds’ other players in the final year of their contract and said he has not had any conversations with Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino - who was recently linked with Rhinos - or his management.

“I said hello to Mason after we played Wakefield, but that’s the extent of it,” Smith said.

“He is a good player, I have known him a long time, but there has been zero communication as far as a contract goes, to my knowledge.”

Smith confirmed half-back Aidan Sezer (quad muscle) and second-row James McDonnell (arm) will both feature in Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie at home to Wigan Warriors after injury.

