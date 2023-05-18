Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos double boost as key men return to squad for Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup clash

Two players are set to return from injury when Leeds Rhinos take on Wigan Warriors in Saturday’s huge Betfred Challenge Cup tie.

By Peter Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:39 BST

Half-back Aidan Sezer has been included in Rhinos’ initial squad for the first time since suffering a quad muscle injury in a defeat at Leigh Leopards on April 21.

And second-rower James McDonnell, who missed last Friday’s 40-18 Super League win at Wigan with an arm injury, is also back in contention.

Rhinos are without second-rowers Zane Tetevano (suspended) and James Bentley (concussion) from last week’s side.

Half-back Aidan Sezer returns to Rhinos' squad for the Cup tie against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Half-back Aidan Sezer returns to Rhinos' squad for the Cup tie against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Half-back Aidan Sezer returns to Rhinos' squad for the Cup tie against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Corey Johnson, Derrell Olpherts, Sam Walters and Luis Robedrts, who weren’t selected for the league match, retain their place in the initial 21.

Rhinos’ squad is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson.

