Mason Lino to Leeds Rhinos rumour: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth gives his response
Wakefield Trinity coach Mark Applegarth has responded to speculation linking half-back Mason Lino with Leeds Rhinos.
Lino and Rhinos scrum-half Aidan Sezer are both in the final year of their contract, sparking rumours Leeds could make a move for the Wakefield man.
But asked if that is on the cards, Applegarth insisted: “Not that I know of.” And he hinted the Samoan play-maker could be on the verge of signing a new deal.
Speaking at his weekly preview press conference, ahead of Friday’s home Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Leigh Leopards, Applegarth said: “I’ve got a really good relationship with Mason.
"I think there’ll be some good news over the next two-three days, all being well, in regards to some of our players who are out of contract.”
The coach, whose side are bottom of Super League without a win in 12 games, added: “Mason is a free agent come November, but he is a key part of what I see as a rebuild of this club.
“There’s no hiding from the fact it is a difficult year, but there’s a lot of positives around Wakefield Trinity.
“If we can get through this year, which I have full confidence we will, there’s a new stadium being built, a lot of salary cap we can spend and a lot of things heading in the right direction.
“Mason would be key to building a new Wakefield Trinity team that could be competing every week in Super League, so naturally he’s a player we’ve been trying to secure.”
Castleford Tigers are understood to be interested in forward Jordan Crowther, who is another Trinity player being linked with a move away when his contract expires this autumn.
Applegarth said: “I’ve not seen it. I am sure if there is anything to announce, in due time it will get announced.
“We haven’t really spoken about that, we’ve just been focusing on ourselves and getting our own standards where we want them, because it’s fair to say it has not been there.”