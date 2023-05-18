Lino and Rhinos scrum-half Aidan Sezer are both in the final year of their contract, sparking rumours Leeds could make a move for the Wakefield man.

But asked if that is on the cards, Applegarth insisted: “Not that I know of.” And he hinted the Samoan play-maker could be on the verge of signing a new deal.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference, ahead of Friday’s home Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Leigh Leopards, Applegarth said: “I’ve got a really good relationship with Mason.

Wakefield coach Mark Applegarth. Picture by Steve Riding.

"I think there’ll be some good news over the next two-three days, all being well, in regards to some of our players who are out of contract.”

The coach, whose side are bottom of Super League without a win in 12 games, added: “Mason is a free agent come November, but he is a key part of what I see as a rebuild of this club.

“There’s no hiding from the fact it is a difficult year, but there’s a lot of positives around Wakefield Trinity.

Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“If we can get through this year, which I have full confidence we will, there’s a new stadium being built, a lot of salary cap we can spend and a lot of things heading in the right direction.

“Mason would be key to building a new Wakefield Trinity team that could be competing every week in Super League, so naturally he’s a player we’ve been trying to secure.”

Castleford Tigers are understood to be interested in forward Jordan Crowther, who is another Trinity player being linked with a move away when his contract expires this autumn.

Applegarth said: “I’ve not seen it. I am sure if there is anything to announce, in due time it will get announced.

Castleford are understood to be interested in Wakefield's Jordan Crowther. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

