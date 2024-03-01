Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils 22-16 in their previous home game, but lost 22-12 at Hull KR in Betfred Super League round two last week. Despite the result, Smith reckons that was a “pretty solid” performance in difficult conditions, but insists the better surface at AMT Headingley is more suited to his side’s style of play.

“We have got heaps of improvement in us,” Smith insisted. “We are a relatively new group with key players, but I think we actually played pretty solid footy last week. We got beaten by a couple of deflections, but the game could easily have gone the other way, on a swamp.

“This week we’ll be playing on a proper track that doesn’t give way. I think we will be able to express ourselves a bit more and play some upbeat rugby. Our D [defence] was really good last week, I thought - just a couple of deflections let us down, but we’ve conceded one line-break in two weeks so we are building a base there and not presenting the opposition with many opportunities.”

Harry Newman on the attack for Leeds Rhinos at Hull KR. Coach Rohan Smith felt that was a "pretty solid" performance, but insists there's "heaps of improvement in us". Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Other than injured winger David Fusitu’a, Rhinos are at full-strength in the backs, but Mikolaj Oledzki will miss a second successive game with a damaged shoulder and fellow front-rowers Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are both suspended. Tom Holroyd and James McDonnell could return from injury in the pack, but Leeds will need to find a way of combating the French side’s big forwards.

“I don’t envisage many teams go into a match with Catalans thinking they are just going to play one-out and grind them away,” Smith said. “They are very good at that; they are an excellent defensive team and have been for a long time. We will be looking to move the ball and play some good rugby.”

Catalans, who finished as league and Grand Final runners-up last year, have won their opening two fixtures this term and Smith described their form so far as “super-impressive”.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He said: “Steve McNamara [Catalans’ coach] has done a tremendous job there over a long period of time. They have been up at the top of the table and very consistent. No matter who has come or gone from the club, they have maintained their standards and their DNA is still very prominent.”

Rhinos have had mixed results against the French side under Smith, winning three times and losing twice. They were thrashed 61-0 in Perpignan last September, but hit back from 22-6 down at half-time to win 32-22 when the French side visited AMT Headingley 12 months ago in Smith’s only previous home meeting with Catalans .