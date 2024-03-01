Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Playing alongside Momirovski on Rhinos’ left flank, Handley has touched down three times in two games this season, including a brace of long-range scores which have already been tipped as try of the year contenders. That flying start to the campaign has earned Handley a nomination for the February Betfred Super League player of the month award and Momirovski reckons his on-field partner is world class.

“He’s a freak,” Momirovski said. “It is no surprise, watching the way he goes about his work, that he’s had the success he has in the first two rounds. He would be one of the better players I’ve played with, especially on the wing. He is so composed, he knows his role - he’s a great winger.”

Rhinos’ left side have played together just twice, both in Betfred Super League matches and had only limited time on the training field. Momirovski, who arrived in England at the start of January, feels they have made a promising start, but will get better.

“I think our relationship has definitely developed over the last couple of weeks,” he noted. “Our whole left-edge, I feel like we have defended pretty well together. We are just building those combinations as an edge and the attack will all come.

“It is like that for most teams at the start of the year and we had a bit of a disjointed pre-season as a combination. Hopefully more of an attacking combination between me and Ash will come in the future, but I think it has gone pretty good so far.”

Rhinos have a 50 per cent winning record going into Saturday’s round three visit of Catalans Dragons, having won their home opener against Salford Red Devils, but been beaten at Hull KR last week. Momirovski feels there were positive signs despite the 22-12 result in East Yorkshire, when Rhinos had James Donaldson and Sam Lisone sin-binned in separate incidents.

Leeds Rhinos' Ash Handley, seen scoring against Hull KR last week, is a "freak", according to his centre Paul Momirovski. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We definitely weren’t far off,” said the centre, who faced no further action after a yellow card in round one. “We are playing with a lot of effort and a lot of heart. I am not going to touch on anything that’s going on game-wide, but I feel like we are putting ourselves in positions to be competitive in games. That will turn for us and we’ll get some wins.”

Catalans have won their opening two matches, beating Warrington Wolves and London Broncos and Momirovski stated: “I know a little bit about them and I am excited. Every game is a new team for me and I’m loving it [at Rhinos].

“It is good being around the boys, I have fitted in quite well and I am happy with it. I am just adjusting to the game, the weather and the grounds as well. Everything is a new experience for me, every ground is one I haven’t played at, which adds another element, but it is exciting and I look forward to every game.”

The Australian is relishing another chance to experience Headingley’s unique atmosphere, describing Rhinos’ headquarters as “a great stadium to play at”. He added “In round one the crowd was awesome so hopefully we can get them back out there this week and get a win for them.”

Leeds Rhinos' Australian centre Paul Momirovski, who is set to make his third Super League appearance against Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Super League gained a shot in the arm last weekend when champions Wigan Warriors beat three-time NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers 16-12 in the World Club Challenge, keeping the trophy in England after St Helens’ 2023 success. Momirovski was an NRL Grand Final winner with Panthers three years ago and he said: “Wigan are a strong team and so are Penrith.

“A lot of things go into a game like that. I am not going to touch on anything controversial, but they are the two best teams in the world, which was proven last year and it is always good when you get those games going on, the best versus the best.

“I am sure it is [good for Super League], but it is kind of weird that it’s the season after when you play that one, when everyone’s looking to the next competition being won. It would be good if that game could be played a bit earlier, but having the two best going head to head is good for the sport.”

Despite Wigan’s victory, the NRL is regarded as the world’s top competition, but assessing what he has seen of Super League so far, Momirovski insisted: “The standard is really good, every game has been competitive. I am really enjoying it, I feel like it is a good competition and the game can definitely grow more here.