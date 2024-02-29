The front-row remains Rhinos’ major area of concern ahead of Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons. Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are both suspended and Mikolaj Oledzki remains on the casualty list for a second successive game with a shoulder injury. But there’s good news in the shape of England prop Tom Holroyd who is set to make his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery last year.
Full-back Lachie Miller, who was a late withdrawal from the side beaten at Hull KR last week because of illness, is also in contention and second-rower James McDonnell is in contention for his 2024 debut, following a hamstring issue. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Coach: Rohan Smith
The Leeds Rhinos boss has front-row problems to solve for Saturday's visit of Catalans Dragons. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Will start if fully recovered from the illness which kept him out of last week's defeat at Hull KR, but teenager Alfie Edgell has proved he can come in and do a good job if necessary. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Luis Roberts
Has done a solid job in the first two rounds and - barring injury - there's no need for a change. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Harry Newman
There is a third centre in the squad this week, but the England man is a key part of Rhinos' attack. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Set for his third Rhinos appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Winger: Ash Handley
Probably the form player in Super League after three tries in Rhinos' first two games. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com