Most of the teams tipped before the season began to be in play-off contention are up towards the top of the ladder, but a couple of sides are doing much better than expected, while at least two are under-performing. There’s still a long way to go, but here’s how the Betfred Super League table is expected to look after 27 rounds, based on bookies’ odds.
1. Super League predicted table
Where all 12 teams are expected to finish after27 league rounds. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. 12th=: Huddersfield Giants
Tipped for ninth spot before the campaign began, Giants are now joint-favourites to collect the wooden spoon after losing their first eight games. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. 12th=Castleford Tigers
This was always going to be a tough year. Tipped for 11th place in pre-season, Tigers are now joint-favourites to finish bottom. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. 12th=: Salford Red Devils
Just getting through the season will be an achievement for Salford. Predicted for 8th spot before a ball was kicked, the cash-strapped club are now equal favourites to finish bottom. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
5. 9th: Wakefield Trinity
The promoted side have confounded pre-season predictions of a wooden spoon campaiogn. They are now tipped for ninth place. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. 8th: Hull FC
Currently sitting fourth, Hull are another side who've upset the applecart. Expected in pre-season to finish 10th, the prediction now is two places higher. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
