Big changes in Super League predicted table: where Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens & rest tipped to finish

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
With eight rounds completed, the top-flight table is beginning to take shape.

Most of the teams tipped before the season began to be in play-off contention are up towards the top of the ladder, but a couple of sides are doing much better than expected, while at least two are under-performing. There’s still a long way to go, but here’s how the Betfred Super League table is expected to look after 27 rounds, based on bookies’ odds.

Where all 12 teams are expected to finish after27 league rounds.

1. Super League predicted table

Where all 12 teams are expected to finish after27 league rounds. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Tipped for ninth spot before the campaign began, Giants are now joint-favourites to collect the wooden spoon after losing their first eight games.

2. 12th=: Huddersfield Giants

Tipped for ninth spot before the campaign began, Giants are now joint-favourites to collect the wooden spoon after losing their first eight games. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
This was always going to be a tough year. Tipped for 11th place in pre-season, Tigers are now joint-favourites to finish bottom.

3. 12th=Castleford Tigers

This was always going to be a tough year. Tipped for 11th place in pre-season, Tigers are now joint-favourites to finish bottom. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Just getting through the season will be an achievement for Salford. Predicted for 8th spot before a ball was kicked, the cash-strapped club are now equal favourites to finish bottom.

4. 12th=: Salford Red Devils

Just getting through the season will be an achievement for Salford. Predicted for 8th spot before a ball was kicked, the cash-strapped club are now equal favourites to finish bottom. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The promoted side have confounded pre-season predictions of a wooden spoon campaiogn. They are now tipped for ninth place.

5. 9th: Wakefield Trinity

The promoted side have confounded pre-season predictions of a wooden spoon campaiogn. They are now tipped for ninth place. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Currently sitting fourth, Hull are another side who've upset the applecart. Expected in pre-season to finish 10th, the prediction now is two places higher.

6. 8th: Hull FC

Currently sitting fourth, Hull are another side who've upset the applecart. Expected in pre-season to finish 10th, the prediction now is two places higher. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHull FCSt Helens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice