One of Leeds Rhinos’ hottest prospects has been included in their initial 21-man squad for the first time ahead of Thursday’s visit to Salford Red Devils.

Coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to the squad named ahead of the 16-14 defeat at Warrington Wolves two weeks ago, with teenage loose-forward Presley Cassell and outside-back Jack Smith both in contention for their debut. Stand-off Brodie Croft is ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury against Warrington and Australian back Ethan Clark-Wood, who did not play in that game, also makes way.

Smith, who will turn 20 at the end of this month, has been included in previous initial squads, without making the matchday side. Cassell, 18, was Rhinos’ scholarship player of the year in 2023 and followed up by winning the academy honour last season.

Teenager Presley Cassell has been called into Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad for the first time. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Regarded by Rhinos as a future Betfred Super League star, he signed a contract until the end of 2028 last summer and was promoted into the full-time squad in pre-season. He has played in all Leeds’ lower-grade games so far this term, featuring twice for the academy and making three appearances with the reserves.

Captain Kallum Watkins was not included in the hosts’ 20-man squad and has subsequently signed for Rhinos, though he won’t play this week. Chris Hankinson, Nathan Connell, Chris Hill and Tiaki Chan also drop out from the 20 named ahead of last Friday’s Challenge Cup defeat at Catalans Dragons. Sam Davis, Ben Hellewell, James Pye, James Shields and Joshua Wagstaffe are the players drafted in.

This week’s game will be Rhinos’ second visit to Salford in three months, following a 32-6 win there in Betfred Super League round two.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Jack Smith, Presley Cassell.

Jack Smith has been called into Leeds Rhinos' 21 for Thursday's game at Salford Red Devils. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Salford’s initial squad is: Chris Atkin, Ryan Brierley, Deon Cross, Sam Davis, Matty Foster, Ben Hellewell, George Hill, Esan Marsters, Joe Mellor, Kai Morgan, Jayden Nikorima, Jack Ormondroyd, James Pye, James Shields, Joe Shorrocks, Jonathon Vaughan, Joshua Wagstaffe, Harvey Wilson, Shane Wright, Finley Yates.