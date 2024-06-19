Smith left the club “with immediate effect” this afternoon (Wednesday) after 25 months in charge. Rhinos are seventh in Betfred Super League, four points outside the play-off places and the hunt is on for a replacement who can get the best out of a talented, but under-performing, squad. Here’s seven possible contenders.
Here are seven possible contenders for the Headingley coaching hot seat after Rohan Smith's exit.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Paul Rowley
The Salford Red Devils coach will be one of the favourites, having previously worked with Rhinos’ new sporting director Ian Blease. The former Leigh and Toronto boss has done a fine job on a tight budget at Salford and turned down a move to Hull earlier this year.Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
3. Brad Arthur
The 50-year-old Australian is understood to be interested in a move to Super League following his sacking by Parramatta Eels last month. He was much admired for his work during a decade in charge of the NRL club.Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.nz
4. Brian McDermott
The Englishman is the most successful coach in Rhinos’ history, having led them to four Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cups and a treble before being sacked six years ago. He is currently an assistant-coach at NRL outfit Newcastle Knights.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Lee Briers
A former Wales half-back, Briers had spells as an assistant at Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors and is developing an impressive reputation on the coaching staff of NRL giants Brisbane Broncos.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Jason Demetriou
Sacked by South Sydney Rabbitohs in April, Aussie Demetriou is well-known in Super League - and West Yorkshire - having spent seven seasons as a player with Wakefield Trinity.Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
