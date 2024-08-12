Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The big win over Wigan Warriors has made Brad Arthur more keen to stay on as Leeds Rhinos coach, he says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos picked up their second victory in four games under Arthur when they crushed the Betfred Super League champions 30-4 at AMT Headingley last Saturday. The team boss doesn’t believe that result will have any bearing on the club’s opinion, but asked if it had increased his own desire to stay, Arthur insisted: “Definitely.”

Speaking at a media event today (Monday) to promote the upcoming Magic Weekend at Elland Road, when Leeds face Warrington Wolves, the former Parramatta Eels gaffer said: “I want to see players get better and the club get better. I want to know I can have a bit of an influence on what happens in their attitude and I want to see the players want to buy-in and get better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've said right from the start I could see that. We've done it for four weeks, so as long as we don't get bored of it…”

Players from the 12 Betfred Super League teams line up at Elland Road with the trophy ahead of Magic Weekend which takes place this Saturday and Sunday. Picture by James Hardisty.

Arthur joined Leeds last month on a deal until the end of this season and is rapidly becoming a fans’ favourite. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the club also want the 50-year-old Australian to stay, but would prefer him to sign a long-term contract, while Arthur wants to keep open the option of an NRL return.

He feels he has unfinished business in the Australian competition, having been sacked in May following a decade in charge of Parramatta. The new Perth club, who are set to enter the NRL in 2027, are believed to have identified Arthur as a leading candidate to become their inaugural coach.

Of the situation with Leeds, Arthur said: “They've been talking to me throughout the whole process and trying to get something sorted, so I don't think the good result [against Wigan] has swayed them one way or the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith, right, with George Williams of Warrington Wolves at Elland Road ahead of Saturday's big Magic Weekend showdown. Picture by James Hardisty.

“Me, Ian [Blease, Rhinos’ sporting director) and Gary [Hetherington, chief executive] have been working through it. I've been honest the whole way through with everyone; I want to coach in the NRL, but I'm a realist and don't feel like there will be an NRL job there for me next year.

“I want to coach and the players are showing me that maybe I can make a difference and help them. That's pretty important to me, I don't want to stay if I don't feel like I can actually make a difference to the club; it would be a waste of everyone's time.”

Rhinos take on Warrington on Saturday in the final game of Magic Weekend’s opening day and it could be a key date in another respect, Arthur revealed. “My wife gets here on Saturday and I suppose she's going to be the last piece of it now to make sure she's comfortable,” he added. “I’m sure she will be because she's followed me around. Footy has been our whole life, so that won't be an issue.”