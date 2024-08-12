Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whether or not Brad Arthur is coach of Leeds Rhinos in 2025 should be known in the next few weeks, but the situation isn’t straightforward.

The 50-year-old former Parramatta Eels boss is happy at Leeds, impressed by the club and - as he said before last weekend’s win against Wigan Warriors - feels he can “make a difference” with this group of players. It was a bold move by Rhinos to bring in such a highly-rated and experienced coach and exactly what a talented, but under-performing squad needed.

Leeds have also been pleased with what they have seen of Arthur since he took charge a month ago. Rhinos have won two of his four games in charge and the 30-4 demolition of Wigan was their best performance of the season. Stats are improving, the team looks more organised and confident and, without the ball, they are now taking the game to the opposition.

It is still early days and obviously player recruitment will be crucial, but Leeds look like a team who have turned a corner and are beginning to head in the right direction. However, the club are looking for stability and Arthur has made it clear he wants to coach again in the NRL at some stage and that is a potential stumbling block.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur with sporting director Ian Blease, who is in charge of player and staff recruitment. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

While there’s no job available in Australia at the moment - and probably won’t be for next year - something could come up for 2026. Arthur has been linked with a potential new Perth franchise and will inevitably be on the radar of any club looking for an experienced team boss.

Rhinos’ concern is, they don’t want to be searching for another new coach in 12 months’ time. Their preference would be for the boss to commit to a longer-term deal so that’s a hurdle that has to be cleared.

Nothing’s decided yet, but it’s in both parties’ interest to find a compromise; at the moment Arthur doesn’t have a job for 2025 and Leeds are without a coach. A deal for next season only wouldn’t be perfect, but would keep Arthur’s options open and give Leeds more time to find someone for 2026 and beyond.