David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer and Sam Lisone are all included in Rhinos’ 21-man squad following injury layoffs.

That leaves six players unavailable. Here’s who is missing, why and when they could be back.

Harry Newman

Nene MacDonald is expected to be available for Rhinos' game at Warrington next week. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Centre Newman suffered a serious hamstring injury against St Helens on May 26 and was set to be sidelined for 10-12-weeks.

Nene Macdonald

Macdonald, a centre or winger, failed a head injury assessment in the first half of Rhinos’ defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago and is still going through the concussion protocol. He is expected to be available for next Thursday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

Tom Holroyd is back in training after missing two games with a calf muscle injury. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Zane Tetevano

Tetevano, who can play prop or in the second-row, has been ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training last month. He is hopeful of playing again this season once fully recovered from surgery to fix a hole in his heart.

Tom Holroyd

The prop has missed two games after suffering a calf muscle problem in the Magic Weekend warm-up. He is back in training, but won’t play this week.

Harry Newman remains on Rhinos' long-term casualty list. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Morgan Gannon

Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against Saints which required surgery. The recovery time was eight-10 weeks.

Max Simpson.

The teenager centre ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments in pre-season training which is expected to rule him out of the entire 2023 campaign.

Player on loan: