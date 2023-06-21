Rhinos coach coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Burrow, a Rhinos Hall of Fame member who was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019, will be guest of honour, along with his family.

Smith recalled being impressed by 5ft 4ins Burrow’s “bravery to get out there against big dudes” during his playing career and feels the former scrum-half has shown similar qualities since the disease struck.

“Rob was massively inspirational 20 years ago when I first saw him playing Super League close up - how can that guy be playing against all these big guys?” Smith told his weekly preview press conference.

Rob Burrow with the mural in his honour at Leeds University. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That resilience and competitiveness and bravery has been part of what he has done for a long, long time so it is probably no surprise he is continuing to be brave and resilient and showing the way.

“He did that throughout his Super League career and I think he is a great example for all rugby league players that in the end you decide if you want to compete and be an example to everyone else.

“It is a choice, Rob made that choice and put the work in and he has continued to lead the way well beyond his footy career. That’s what we all aspire to do, leave some kind of legacy when we move on.”

A percentage from tickets sold for Friday’s game will be donated to the MND Association, who will also have collectors at the stadium.

Cameron Smith scores for Rhinos in their win over Huddersfield at Easter. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Burrow’s daughters Macy and Maya will be among 777 school children taking part in a pre-match dance routine, with a specially-designed match ball being delivered by his son Jackson.

Rhinos will wear their Doddy Weir tribute kit, in memory of the former Scotland rugby union ace who died of the disease last year.

Rugby league has rallied around Burrow and the MND community since his diagnosis was revealed.

“It is phenomenal, not just Rob, but his family and what they do, the resilience they show in support of Rob,” Smith said.

“All Rob’s mates, Kev [Sinfield] and all the crew, continue to show the way about being good people and doing things for other people.

“There’s always something bigger you are part of, rather than just yourself and your own predicament.

“They are an inspiration for me, certainly and the rugby league community in general and anyone who is aware of what Rob and his family are doing.

“It is incredible and it certainly allows you to put life in perspective as well. I am fortunate to be influenced by and to get to see and cross paths with all those people who are supporting the MND community.”

Rhinos are aiming to avoid a hat-trick of defeats to Betfred Super League’s bottom three, following successive losses against Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity.