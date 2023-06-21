Leeds news you can trust since 1890
3 big names back, 1 out as Leeds Rhinos squad named for crucial Huddersfield Giants clash

Three first-choice players could return when Leeds Rhinos face Huddersfield Giants on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Winger David Fusitu’a, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and prop Sam Lisone have all been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad.

Fusitu’a has not played since suffering an ankle injury at the end of March. Lisone missed three games with a calf muscle problem and a hamstring issue has kept Sezer out of Leeds’ past two matches.

Nene Macdonald remains on the casualty list after suffering concussion against Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago and fellow winger Liam Tindall has been left out of Friday’s squad.

Aiden Sezer is back in contention for Rhinos' visit of Huddersfield on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Aiden Sezer is back in contention for Rhinos' visit of Huddersfield on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam LIsone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan.

Giants’ 21 is: Jermaine McGillvary, Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Jake Bibby, Tui Lolohea, Theo Fages, Chris Hill, Nathan Peats, Joe Greenwood, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Seb Ikahihifo, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Harvey Livett, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Jack Ashworth, Will Pryce, Adam Milner.

David Fusitu’a has been named in Rhinos' 21 for the first time since March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.David Fusitu’a has been named in Rhinos' 21 for the first time since March. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
