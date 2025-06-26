It’s all about the response when Leeds Rhinos take on Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley tomorrow.

With Rhinos now fourth in Betfred Super League, a point and one place behind Leigh, the side’s first meeting this year has major implications for the top-six race. But after Leeds’ five-game winning run petered out at St Helens last week, coach Brad Arthur insisted the initial aim for Friday is an improved performance.

Error-ridden Rhinos dropped well below their recent high standard in the 18-4 loss at Saints and Arthur stressed they need to show that was a one-off. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, he said: “We are back at home and the two points is really important, but we haven’t focused on that.

“We have been focused on our performance and being comfortable and happy that our performance is what we want from a Leeds Rhinos team. The result last week was disappointing, but it was more around the performance. We want to make sure we don’t see that again.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Arthur was critical of Rhinos’ attitude against Saints and vowed the aim this time is to be “the dictator, not dictated to”. He said: “Our performance last week was reactionary-based - we reacted to how they played, rather than playing how we wanted to.

“The priority is to make sure our response is good. It’s not like we didn’t want to win, a lot of our effort was good, but it was reactionary. Your effort needs to be front-loaded and your gameplan and mindset needs to be about you and how you build your game, not what response we come up with to what they are doing.”

The coach reckons there have been positive signs in training this week. “They came in on Monday for our review a bit sheepish and down on energy,” he added. “That’s a good thing, I would rather see them hurting and being disappointed, rather than just sweeping it under the carpet.

Keenan Palasia shows his disappointment after last week's loss at St Helens, but coach Brad Arthur has backed Leeds Rhinos to bounce back against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“You need to have a day when you deal with it, then you move on. But on Tuesday the response was great, we bounced back in with the energy. We trained well today [Thursday] and now the only thing that matters is the 80 minutes tomorrow.”

This week is the first time Arthur - who took charge last July - has coached against Leigh. “They move the ball well,” he said of Rhinos’ latest opponents. “They play a lot of footy, they back themselves and they’ve got a pretty well-balanced team.

“They carry the ball strong and they’ve got some speed and power on the edges. They are pretty healthy, nearly at full-strength, so it is a good challenge for both teams.”

An ankle injury suffered by second-rower Morgan Gannon will force Arthur into one change, with prop Cooper Jenkins coming back into the 17 after two games in the reserves, but the coach ruled out wholesale alterations to his side. He said: “We’re not accepting last week’s performance, but I don’t think I need to panic yet.”