Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith stresses Ash Handley commitment after Catalans Dragons rumour
Perpignan newspaper L’Independant this week named Handley as a possible target for Catalans. Sydney Roosters’ Daniel Tupou and Dallin Watene Zelezniak, of New Zealand Warriors, have also been linked as the French side look to replace current wingers Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies.
Johnstone, who played youth rugby at Leeds side Stanningley, is expected to rejoin his first professional club Wakefield Trinity next year and Davies has been linked strongly with Hull KR. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has already said the report of Catalans’ interest in Handley was “news to me” and coach Rohan Smith insisted he is “not aware of any of the speculation”.
He stressed: “Ash is a senior player in our group who is playing well and he is contracted for a couple of years. I am not sure where that would arise from. He is a big part of what we are doing here and the way he has played this season has been testament to the work he has put in. He is not a player we would be wanting to lose.”
