Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speculation linking Catalans Dragons with Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley has been quashed ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the sides.

Perpignan newspaper L’Independant this week named Handley as a possible target for Catalans. Sydney Roosters’ Daniel Tupou and Dallin Watene Zelezniak, of New Zealand Warriors, have also been linked as the French side look to replace current wingers Tom Johnstone and Tom Davies.

Johnstone, who played youth rugby at Leeds side Stanningley, is expected to rejoin his first professional club Wakefield Trinity next year and Davies has been linked strongly with Hull KR. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has already said the report of Catalans’ interest in Handley was “news to me” and coach Rohan Smith insisted he is “not aware of any of the speculation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Simon Hulme.