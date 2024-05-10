Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos players ruled out and potential return dates as 17 are sidelined

Rhinos are most badly affected with 11 members of their full-time squad unavailable, but the French side have six missing and both teams have lost two men from their previous game. Here’s who is definitely ruled out of the showdown at Stade Gilbert Brutus and when they could return.
1. Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: players missing
Here's who has been ruled out of Saturday's game at Stade Gilbert Brutus. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The Ireland international has not played since failing a head injury assessment in Rhinos' winb at Castleford Tigers on March 28. That was trhe latest in a series of concussions and he will remain sidelined until late-July. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Brodie Croft (Rhinos)
Leeds' star stand-off suffered a "minor groin issue" against London last week. Coach Rohan Smith says he will "most likely" be available for the trip to St Helens on Friday, May 24. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Jordan Dezaria (Catalans)
The French international forward has missed Catalans' past two games with an unspecified injury and no return date has been given. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com
5. James Donaldson (Rhinos)
The prop served a two-match ban in February/March, but his return has been delayed by a neck injury. He hopes to be back on the field next month. Photo: Steve Riding
6. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The winger made his first appearance of the season, following knee surgery, against Huddersfield Giants on April 19. He lasted around 50 minutes before being forced off with medial ligament damage to his other leg and an eight-10 week recovery means he could be back in late June. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
