Leeds Rhinos react to reported interest in Ash Handley from Super League rivals Catalans Dragons
Catalans are set to lose both first-choice wingers at the end of this season, with Tom Johnstone returning to Wakefield Trinity and Tom Davies set to sign for Hull KR. Perpignan newspaper L’Independant claims Catalans - who Rhinos visit on Saturday - see Handley as a possible replacement, though it says Sydney Roosters’ Daniel Tupou and Dallin Watene Zelezniak, of New Zealand Warriors, are also being considered.
Leeds-born Handley made his Rhinos debut in 2014 and is the club’s longest-serving player, having scored 130 tries in 214 appearances. That includes eight touchdowns this year, but Catalans’ interest appears to be a long shot.
While any Super League club needing a winger would be foolish not to consider Handley if he was available, at this stage he isn’t. The 28-year-old signed a contract until the end of 2026 just 11 months ago and Rhinos are not looking to part with one of their most experienced, consistent and influential stars.
There is also no indication Handley, 28, wants a move. Speaking when his latest deal was announced, he said: “ I love this club; I want to be part of it and I want to help the club get back up to where we want to be.”
Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington was surprised by the link, saying it was “news to me”. Clubs can now speak to players in the final season of their deal elsewhere, but need permission to approach anyone whose contract extends beyond 2024.
