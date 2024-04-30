Leeds Rhinos contracts: as transfer window opens here's how long 2024 squad have on their current deal

From that date players who are in the final year of their deal are free to explore thier options and talk to rival clubs. Here’s what we know about the contract status of every member of Rhinos’ official full-time squad, plus their first addition for 2025.
1. Lachie Miller
The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights in pre-season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding
2. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger’s initial two-year deal was extended for a season last September, so he is contracted until the end of 2024. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Harry Newman
A new contract was announced for the England centre on February 7. That added two years to his previous deal, due to expire this autumn, so he will be at Leeds until the end of 2026. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Paul Momirovski
The 27-year-old former Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers centre was signed from Sydney Roosters in the off-season on a two-year contract. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Ash Handley
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2026. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Brodie Croft
Rhinos stunned Super League last October by paying a six-figure transfer fee for the 2022 Man of Steel, who had been contracted to Salford until the end of 2030. The Australian former Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos stand-off penned a three-year deal with Leeds. Photo: MATTHEW_MERRICK_PHOTOGRAPHY