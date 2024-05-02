Leeds Rhinos boss gives Jack Sinfield update, explains loan situation, reveals teenager's only fault
Sinfield was Rhinos’ starting scrum-half for the final four games of last year after Aidan Sezer was ruled out through injury, but has yet to be picked this term with Matt Frawley dominating the role. Rhinos have turned down approaches to take Sinfield on loan and Smith insisted the youngster is “prepared to be patient”.
“Jack is ready,” Smith said of the 19-year-old, who made his debut in 2022 and is in the 21-man squad for Friday’s visit of London Broncos. “Over the last month or two he has grown with his performances in the reserves and training and just his general confidence. He is still such a young man, but he has really progressed.
“Jack and I have spoken about being ready, getting ready and staying ready and generally waiting for that opportunity. I feel he is ready for that opportunity when it comes.”
Sinfield is the son of former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield and Smith described his character as “flawless”. He added: “You can’t find a blemish to Jack; maybe he is too nice, but he is super-competitive. He has got that gene and that streak in him, but he is a tremendous young bloke.
“He is very accountable for his own performance, he is a very team-oriented person. He is hungry for an opportunity and we have been talking about what that pathway looks like and whether Championship footy might help him for a period of time, but mostly he wants to be playing for Rhinos. He is hungry and eager to do that.
“He is a kid who’s prepared to be patient, but he is in a hurry as well - he wants to play. That’s what you want from every young player.”
Rhinos have been approached by clubs keen to take Sinfield on loan, but Smith stressed: “We’ve had a bunch of players unavailable and particularly some long-term concussions. While they aren’t in the same position as Jack it is important to keep enough fit and healthy people around to play each week. We’ve had some enquiries; we’ve put them on hold temporarily, but we will revisit that in the coming weeks.”
