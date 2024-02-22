Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Lisone is the only one of the three specialist front-rowers in Leeds’ initial squad to have started a game for the club and 20 of his 25 appearances came off the bench. All Justin Sangare’s 19 matches with Rhinos have been as a replacement, though he did make five starts for Toulouse Olympique during their Super League campaign in 2022 and Tom Nicholson-Watton’s single first team credit was as a substitute in the final game of last season.

Of players who could feature out of their regular position, veteran James Donaldson started at prop for the first time in last week’s Betfred Super League round one win over Salford Red Devils and fellow back-rower Mickael Goudemand was in the front-row for Leeds’ opening pre-season game, on Boxing Day. Leeds have another option in 20-year-old Leon Ruan,but he has also yet to start a game for the club.

“We have a plan for this week and we will wait to announce that on Thursday evening,” Smith said of Rhinos’ prop problem. “I don’t think anyone’s expecting their two starting front-rowers to play 27 rounds of the season together. We are faced with it a little earlier than planned, but that’s the nature of it and we will be full of confidence in the players who go out there.”

Rohan Smith, pictured speaking to his players at training, says he has full confidence in Leeds Rhinos' pack, despite their injury problems. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Lisone this week told the YEP he prefers to start games on the bench, but Smith insisted: “I think it’s all the same once you get out there. It is a bit of a mentality thing with some middle players, they feel more comfortable to get going straight after the warm-up. Some feel better getting on after watching the game unfold a little bit, but I think once they get out there it doesn’t really make much difference. It’s just that mindset or mentality getting started.”

The early-season injuries could mean an opportunity for 21-year-old Nicholson-Watton, who Smith rates highly as an up and coming front-rower. The boss said: “Tom had a really positive season last year. I don’t know if he missed a [training] session in the whole year. He went to Keighley and played a bit on loan there and he also played some reserves and progressed nicely.

“He has had another positive pre-season and, as he showed in some of his friendlies, he has progressed his game. He understands his game, he is a good team player and he knows how to play his role and bring the best out of other people. He is an impressive young bloke. Both he and Leon have made really good progress over the last 12-18 months and got themselves into the Super League picture now.”

Rookie prop Tom Nicholson-Watton makes a break during Leeds Rhinos' pre-season defeat of Hull KR. Coach Rohan Smith says the 21-year-old has made impressive progress over the past 12-18 months. Picture by Steve Riding.

Ruan is better known as a second-rower, but has switched to prop at times. “I see him as a forward that can contribute off the bench for us, now and in the future,” Smith said. “He has spent most of his time as an edge back-rower, but you give yourself a lot more opportunities to get in the team if you play in the middle as well. That’s something we’ve been working through in pre-season.”

The Robins beat Rhinos twice last year, including in a monsoon on their own ground 11 months ago. They kicked off with a 22-0 win at Hull FC last Thursday and Smith said: “We are keen to get there and experience a tough game. It sounds like the weather conditions are going to be pretty wild, as they were when we went there last year.

“We want to go and battle hard and then see if the conditions and the flow of the game allow us to extend our footy a little bit. I thought we played a good, steady game last week, in the main. We had some threat; I think there’s a lot more in us, but we’ll see if the conditions allow that.”