Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos scene setter: star man, key battle, previous meeting

Leeds Rhinos will attempt to make it two wins from two in Betfred Super League for the first time since 2018 when they visit Hull KR on Thursday.
By Peter Smith
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
The Robins also got off to a victorious start last week and beat Leeds twice in 2023, but it’s the sort of game Rhinos need to win if they are going to achieve anything this year. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round two

Date: Thursday, February 22

Mikey Lewis on the ball for Hull KR during their pre-season loss to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Mikey Lewis on the ball for Hull KR during their pre-season loss to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Mikey Lewis on the ball for Hull KR during their pre-season loss to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Venue: Sewell Group, Craven Park

Kick-off: 8pm

Hull KR’s star man: Mikey Lewis made his England debut last year when he produced a man of the match performance in the first Test win against Tonga. Good on the ball, with a smart kicking and passing game, the 22-year-old is emerging as one of Super League’s top half-backs.

Key battle: Both clubs have an overseas full-back making a second Super League appearance for them this week. The Robins’ Peta Hiku has more than 200 NRL appearances to his name and 16 New Zealand Test caps. Rhinos have high hopes for Australian Lachie Miller who, though a comparative novice, boasts blistering pace. Both players scored their side’s opening try in this month’s pre-season clash, which Leeds won 26-18.

Hull KR celebrate their golden-point extra-time win at AMT Headingley last July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Hull KR celebrate their golden-point extra-time win at AMT Headingley last July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hull KR celebrate their golden-point extra-time win at AMT Headingley last July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Previous competitive meeting: July 14, 2023. Betfred Super League round 19. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries O’Connor, Johnson, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 19 (Tries Schneider, Opacic, Senior. Goals Milnes 3. Drop goal Schneider). After extra-time. Attendance: 13,728. Referee: Tom Grant.

Verdict: Rhinos’ backs are powerful enough to get the job done if they see enough of the ball in good field position, but - with both first-choice props missing - it is a big challenge for the visitors’ small pack. The absence of Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd should make Rovers narrow favourites, but it will be a statement of intent if Leeds can avenge last year’s two defeats.

