Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos scene setter: star man, key battle, previous meeting
The Robins also got off to a victorious start last week and beat Leeds twice in 2023, but it’s the sort of game Rhinos need to win if they are going to achieve anything this year. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round two
Date: Thursday, February 22
Venue: Sewell Group, Craven Park
Kick-off: 8pm
Hull KR’s star man: Mikey Lewis made his England debut last year when he produced a man of the match performance in the first Test win against Tonga. Good on the ball, with a smart kicking and passing game, the 22-year-old is emerging as one of Super League’s top half-backs.
Key battle: Both clubs have an overseas full-back making a second Super League appearance for them this week. The Robins’ Peta Hiku has more than 200 NRL appearances to his name and 16 New Zealand Test caps. Rhinos have high hopes for Australian Lachie Miller who, though a comparative novice, boasts blistering pace. Both players scored their side’s opening try in this month’s pre-season clash, which Leeds won 26-18.
Previous competitive meeting: July 14, 2023. Betfred Super League round 19. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries O’Connor, Johnson, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 19 (Tries Schneider, Opacic, Senior. Goals Milnes 3. Drop goal Schneider). After extra-time. Attendance: 13,728. Referee: Tom Grant.
Verdict: Rhinos’ backs are powerful enough to get the job done if they see enough of the ball in good field position, but - with both first-choice props missing - it is a big challenge for the visitors’ small pack. The absence of Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd should make Rovers narrow favourites, but it will be a statement of intent if Leeds can avenge last year’s two defeats.