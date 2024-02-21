Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos scene setter: star man, key battle, previous meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Robins also got off to a victorious start last week and beat Leeds twice in 2023, but it’s the sort of game Rhinos need to win if they are going to achieve anything this year. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round two

Date: Thursday, February 22

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Lewis on the ball for Hull KR during their pre-season loss to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Venue: Sewell Group, Craven Park

Kick-off: 8pm

Hull KR’s star man: Mikey Lewis made his England debut last year when he produced a man of the match performance in the first Test win against Tonga. Good on the ball, with a smart kicking and passing game, the 22-year-old is emerging as one of Super League’s top half-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key battle: Both clubs have an overseas full-back making a second Super League appearance for them this week. The Robins’ Peta Hiku has more than 200 NRL appearances to his name and 16 New Zealand Test caps. Rhinos have high hopes for Australian Lachie Miller who, though a comparative novice, boasts blistering pace. Both players scored their side’s opening try in this month’s pre-season clash, which Leeds won 26-18.

Hull KR celebrate their golden-point extra-time win at AMT Headingley last July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Previous competitive meeting: July 14, 2023. Betfred Super League round 19. Leeds Rhinos 18 (Tries O’Connor, Johnson, Handley. Goals Martin 3), Hull KR 19 (Tries Schneider, Opacic, Senior. Goals Milnes 3. Drop goal Schneider). After extra-time. Attendance: 13,728. Referee: Tom Grant.