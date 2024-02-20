Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Changes made in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Hull KR Super League clash

Leeds Rhinos have problems in the front-row for Thursday’s game at Hull KR.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:07 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT

Numbers eight and 10 – Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd – are on the injury list so Leeds are down to only two experienced, specialist props in their initial 21. Second-rower James McDonnell is back in contention following a hamstring problem and full-back Alfie Edgell, hooker Corey Johnson, prop Tom Nicholson Watton and forward Leon Ruan are all in contention after not featuring against Salford last week. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Masde his competitive debut last week.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Masde his competitive debut last week. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Had a strong game last week; his only senior try so far came at Hull KR last season.

2. Wing: Luis Roberts

Had a strong game last week; his only senior try so far came at Hull KR last season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Will be hoping for a win as a late birthday present after turning 24 on Tuesday.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Will be hoping for a win as a late birthday present after turning 24 on Tuesday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Cleared to play after avoiding further punishment over his yellow card on debut last week.

4. Centre Paul Momirovski

Cleared to play after avoiding further punishment over his yellow card on debut last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie

Photo Sales
Fresh from a two-try, man of the match performance last week.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

Fresh from a two-try, man of the match performance last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Scored one try and set up a couple of others in Rhinos' pre-season win over Hull KR earlier this month.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Scored one try and set up a couple of others in Rhinos' pre-season win over Hull KR earlier this month. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueHull KRLeedsCorey JohnsonJames McDonnellTom Holroyd