Changes made in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Hull KR Super League clash

Numbers eight and 10 – Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd – are on the injury list so Leeds are down to only two experienced, specialist props in their initial 21. Second-rower James McDonnell is back in contention following a hamstring problem and full-back Alfie Edgell, hooker Corey Johnson, prop Tom Nicholson Watton and forward Leon Ruan are all in contention after not featuring against Salford last week. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.