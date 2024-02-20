Changes made in Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Hull KR Super League clash

Numbers eight and 10 – Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd – are on the injury list so Leeds are down to only two experienced, specialist props in their initial 21. Second-rower James McDonnell is back in contention following a hamstring problem and full-back Alfie Edgell, hooker Corey Johnson, prop Tom Nicholson Watton and forward Leon Ruan are all in contention after not featuring against Salford last week. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Masde his competitive debut last week. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Luis Roberts
Had a strong game last week; his only senior try so far came at Hull KR last season. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Will be hoping for a win as a late birthday present after turning 24 on Tuesday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre Paul Momirovski
Cleared to play after avoiding further punishment over his yellow card on debut last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Fresh from a two-try, man of the match performance last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Scored one try and set up a couple of others in Rhinos' pre-season win over Hull KR earlier this month. Photo: Steve Riding