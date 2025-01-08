A snow-covered pitch provided an unusual backdrop when the full-time squad - minus Tom Holroyd who couldn’t attend for personal reasons - posed for their annual team picture, before two hours of media interviews, thankfully carried out in the changing room area.
Ace Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was present to capture all the action. Here’s 16 of his best pictures.
1. Leeds Rhinos media day
Leeds Rhinos' official 2025 team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Leeds Rhinos media day
Rhinos' co-captain Cameron Smith at a snow-covered AMT Headingley Stadium. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Leeds Rhinos media day
Coach Brad Arthur, flanked by Leeds Rhinos co-captains Cameron Smith and Ash Handley. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Leeds Rhinos media day
Coach Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photo call. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Leeds Rhinos media day
Another angle of one of Rhinos' pre-season team pictures. Director Alexandra Hulme is seated between Ash Handley and Brodie Croft, on the front-row. Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Leeds Rhinos media day
Assistant-coaches Chev Walker, left and Jamie Langley, alongside Ryan Hall and Harry Newman. Photo: Simon Hulme
