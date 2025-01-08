Behind the scenes at Leeds Rhinos pre-season media day: 16 superb pictures

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:25 GMT
Summer rugby seemed a long way off as Leeds Rhinos players and staff braved sub-zero conditions during the club’s pre-season media day at AMT Headingley today (Wednesday).

A snow-covered pitch provided an unusual backdrop when the full-time squad - minus Tom Holroyd who couldn’t attend for personal reasons - posed for their annual team picture, before two hours of media interviews, thankfully carried out in the changing room area.

Ace Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Simon Hulme was present to capture all the action. Here’s 16 of his best pictures.

Leeds Rhinos' official 2025 team picture.

1. Leeds Rhinos media day

Leeds Rhinos' official 2025 team picture. Photo: Simon Hulme

Rhinos' co-captain Cameron Smith at a snow-covered AMT Headingley Stadium.

2. Leeds Rhinos media day

Rhinos' co-captain Cameron Smith at a snow-covered AMT Headingley Stadium. Photo: Simon Hulme

Coach Brad Arthur, flanked by Leeds Rhinos co-captains Cameron Smith and Ash Handley.

3. Leeds Rhinos media day

Coach Brad Arthur, flanked by Leeds Rhinos co-captains Cameron Smith and Ash Handley. Photo: Simon Hulme

Coach Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photo call.

4. Leeds Rhinos media day

Coach Brad Arthur at Leeds Rhinos' pre-season photo call. Photo: Simon Hulme

Another angle of one of Rhinos' pre-season team pictures. Director Alexandra Hulme is seated between Ash Handley and Brodie Croft, on the front-row.

5. Leeds Rhinos media day

Another angle of one of Rhinos' pre-season team pictures. Director Alexandra Hulme is seated between Ash Handley and Brodie Croft, on the front-row. Photo: Simon Hulme

Assistant-coaches Chev Walker, left and Jamie Langley, alongside Ryan Hall and Harry Newman.

6. Leeds Rhinos media day

Assistant-coaches Chev Walker, left and Jamie Langley, alongside Ryan Hall and Harry Newman. Photo: Simon Hulme

