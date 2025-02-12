‘Tough love’ is bringing the best out of England centre Harry Newman, his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says.

Arthur revealed he has tasked veteran winger Ryan Hall with keeping Newman focused and the “odd couple” have built the foundation for a successful campaign when Betfred Super League gets underway this weekend. Newman made his 100th appearance for Rhinos in last Saturday’s 92-0 hammering of Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup third round.

He and Hall are set to team up on Rhinos’ right edge this year and Arthur reckons Newman, who turns 25 next week, has been one of the club’s most impressive individuals in pre-season. Though Newman’s on-field behaviour has come under the spotlight at times, Arthur - who joined Rhinos last July - insisted: “He is someone I warmed to as soon as I got here.

Harry Newman, pictured, has been one of Leeds Rhinos' top trainers in pre-season, according to coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He’s one of the guys who wanted a bit of tough love and I’ve given it to him. Every time he gets his head out of the water for a breath, I put my foot back on his head. They need to believe in it and see that nothing comes easy and that they have to work hard for it.”

The coach added: “He has been really good - he has had a great pre-season. I just hope for his sake he sees the rewards on the field. I’ve given Ryan Hall a bit of a job around taking Harry under his wing and keeping him in check. They're a bit of an odd couple together, but it's working well.”

Newman will get a first opportunity of the year to impress against professional opposition when Wakefield Trinity visit AMT Headingley on Saturday and the challenge from his coach is to become an “80-minute player”. Arthur said: “When I first got here, he was immature.

“He was a bit loose and flippant, but he has trained so tough and has been so energised with his training. He has probably been in our top couple of trainers. He hasn't missed a minute of a session. He has been very good, attitude-wise he has been unreal.

Ryan Hall, seen scoring against Wests Warriors last week, has taken Harry Newman 'under his wing', Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Steve Riding.

"It’s like the penny has dropped with him. He has matured and we're hoping to now see all that potential everyone has talked about. We want to see that for longer periods of the game where eventually he's an 80-minute player and is doing it every week.”