England ace Harry Newman hopes his Leeds Rhinos future will be resolved before the new Betfred Super League season begins in February.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Australian clubs are understood to be interested in Newman, who is out of contract at the end of 2024. He says he would prefer to remain at Leeds for the moment, but is keen to test himself in the NRL at some stage.

The 23-year-old is now in pre-season training with Rhinos after a break following England duty in October and November, but will not feature against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. He stressed: “I need a big year. I'm coming into the final year of my deal [and] I'd like to have all that sorted before the start of the season so I can go into 2024 knowing what I'm doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It probably is my preference to stay at Leeds, but to go over to the NRL has always been an aspiration. It's just about when and where. We'll see what happens. I just want to get back enjoying my rugby and getting this club back to where it belongs.”

Harry Newman is back in training with Rhinos following England duty, but won't play on Boxing Day. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hamstring problems kept Newman out of the first three games of 2023 and seven midway through the campaign, so he is making the most of a pre-season free from injury. He is now back at work with Leeds, following a break after Test duty in the autumn and insisted: “I love training, I've always loved it from being a kid. I came in a couple of times a week, then three times a week and last week was my first official week back.

“We've got a bit of time off at Christmas, but I'll probably train again anyway. I'd only be training at home if I wasn't in. I need a big year and a big pre-season sets you up for it. I don't think I've had a full pre-season for the last three years through injury.

“I'm flying. I'm full of confidence, fit and raring to go again. I'm working with a nutritionist on the side as well. It's nothing major, just the right amount of everything to weigh what I want to weigh.”

Rhinos' Harry Newman says he is "flying" in training as he prepares for the 2024 season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newman’s temperament was questioned at times last term and that is an area of his game he is determined to get on top of in 2024. England boss Shaun Wane praised Newman’s attitude during the recent series against Tonga - when he played in all three Tests and scored his first international try in the final game - and he reflected: “I loved every minute of it.

“It was the most special time of my life. Representing your country is what you always strive for. I've learned to handle myself a bit better on big occasions, pressure situations, and control it in the right manner.”