Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman talks contract preference, NRL aspiration and aims for Super League 2024
Australian clubs are understood to be interested in Newman, who is out of contract at the end of 2024. He says he would prefer to remain at Leeds for the moment, but is keen to test himself in the NRL at some stage.
The 23-year-old is now in pre-season training with Rhinos after a break following England duty in October and November, but will not feature against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. He stressed: “I need a big year. I'm coming into the final year of my deal [and] I'd like to have all that sorted before the start of the season so I can go into 2024 knowing what I'm doing.
“It probably is my preference to stay at Leeds, but to go over to the NRL has always been an aspiration. It's just about when and where. We'll see what happens. I just want to get back enjoying my rugby and getting this club back to where it belongs.”
Hamstring problems kept Newman out of the first three games of 2023 and seven midway through the campaign, so he is making the most of a pre-season free from injury. He is now back at work with Leeds, following a break after Test duty in the autumn and insisted: “I love training, I've always loved it from being a kid. I came in a couple of times a week, then three times a week and last week was my first official week back.
“We've got a bit of time off at Christmas, but I'll probably train again anyway. I'd only be training at home if I wasn't in. I need a big year and a big pre-season sets you up for it. I don't think I've had a full pre-season for the last three years through injury.
“I'm flying. I'm full of confidence, fit and raring to go again. I'm working with a nutritionist on the side as well. It's nothing major, just the right amount of everything to weigh what I want to weigh.”
Newman’s temperament was questioned at times last term and that is an area of his game he is determined to get on top of in 2024. England boss Shaun Wane praised Newman’s attitude during the recent series against Tonga - when he played in all three Tests and scored his first international try in the final game - and he reflected: “I loved every minute of it.
“It was the most special time of my life. Representing your country is what you always strive for. I've learned to handle myself a bit better on big occasions, pressure situations, and control it in the right manner.”
Frustration did get to Newman at times last season and he added: “We want a big year as a club, which would help. I definitely feel like I can bring my A game and control that a bit more this year.”