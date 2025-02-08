Leeds Rhinos’ England ace Harry Newman is a quiz question in the making today.

The centre is poised to make his 100th Rhinos appearance against the most unlikely opponents, Southern Conference amateur side Wests Warriors. Newman has been included in a near full-strength squad for the Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie at AMT Headingley which opens Leeds’ competitive season.

Newman was the first player born this century to appear in Super League when he made his debut in a defeat at Wigan Warriors on July 21, 2017. Rhinos are without full-back Lachie Miller, winger Maika Sivo and hooker Jarrod O’Connor from their first-choice 17 because of injury and James Bentley is rested.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Outside-back Alfie Edgell is set to return from a broken jaw among the substitutes. Three-quarter Jack Smith and forward Toby Warren are both in contention for their first team debut.

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, McDonnell, C Smith, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, J Smith, Warren.

Wests Warriors: Nahu, Macani, Gribble, Nicholas, Walker, Thomas, Payne, Robinson, Thorman, Laumatia-Paki, Johnson-Thomas, Poching, Callaghan. Subs from Devlin, Griffiths, Dyer-Dixon, J Greenhalgh, M Greenhalgh. Russell.

Referee: Matty Lyne (Stockton-on-Tees). Kick-off: Saturday, noon.