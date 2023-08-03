Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilkos on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Leeds Rhinos blow as Richie Myler injury confirmed

Full-back Richie Myler has been ruled out of Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Leigh Leopards on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read

Coach Rohan Smith confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post Myler, who has missed only one game this year, will not feature against Wembley-bound Leigh.

Further details of the injury are expected to be given at Smith’s weekly preview press conference this afternoon (Thursday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Myler’s absence could give Smith a dilemma. Rhinos have full-back Luke Hooley waiting for an opportunity, but he has been playing on dual-registration for Batley Bulldogs who face Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley a week on Saturday.

Richie Myler. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Richie Myler. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Richie Myler. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Shock as Leeds Rhinos stand-off Blake Austin joins Castleford Tigers

Ash Handley is another option to play full-back, but Rhinos are already without winger David Fusitu’a who was concussed against St Helens last Friday.

Teenager Alfie Edgell, who has been in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad several times this season, is also a specialist full-back.

Myler would also have been an option for a move into the halves following Blake Austin’s shock move to Castleford Tigers.

More to follow.

Related topics:Richie MylerLuke HooleyWembleyRhinos