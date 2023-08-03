Coach Rohan Smith confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post Myler, who has missed only one game this year, will not feature against Wembley-bound Leigh.

Further details of the injury are expected to be given at Smith’s weekly preview press conference this afternoon (Thursday).

Myler’s absence could give Smith a dilemma. Rhinos have full-back Luke Hooley waiting for an opportunity, but he has been playing on dual-registration for Batley Bulldogs who face Halifax Panthers in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley a week on Saturday.

Richie Myler. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Ash Handley is another option to play full-back, but Rhinos are already without winger David Fusitu’a who was concussed against St Helens last Friday.

Teenager Alfie Edgell, who has been in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad several times this season, is also a specialist full-back.

Myler would also have been an option for a move into the halves following Blake Austin’s shock move to Castleford Tigers.