Joy for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers men as Wembley-bound Batley Bulldogs make history in 1895 Cup

Batley, coached by Castleford Tigers assistant-boss Craig Lingard, will face Halifax Panthers in next month’s 1895 Cup showpiece, following a 22-8 win at York Knights on Sunday afternoon.

Hooley, who joined Rhinos from Batley in pre-season and is playing for them on dual-registration, converted tries by Josh Hodson and Adam Gledhill and landed a penalty as the visitors took a 14-0 half-time lead.

York rallied after the break, but Alistair Leak’s try plus a conversion and another penalty from Hooley secured Bulldogs’ place in the final on Saturday, August 12.

Luke Hooley in action during his only Rhinos apperance so far, at Hull KR in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Lingard will leave Batley at the end of this season to go full-time with Tigers and admitted to being “very emotional” after Sunday’s historic win.

“This club have been such a big part of my life and I guess, with me leaving at the end of the year, it's our own version of a Hollywood script,” said the coach who guided them to last year’s Betfred Championship Grand Final.

“So many great people have been through this club and to be part of the first group that will be going to Wembley is an unbelievable feeling. It is something that everybody at this club richly deserves.

Batley boss and Castleford assistant-coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“I can't be more proud of the players and staff we've got. With everything they've achieved over the last three years, reaching last year's Grand Final, they deserve to go and play at Wembley.

“But we are very conscious that it is not the end of our season because we are also looking at another Grand Final.

“The whole squad have been part of our success this season, they've been so professional and that is what Batley is about, you're part of this group and our success whether you get on the field or not.”

Of his departure at the end of this season, Lingard insisted: “I have no regrets. We reached a Grand Final last year and we're going to Wembley this year.

“It's a case of what else can I achieve at a club that has done so much despite not spending a great deal of money?