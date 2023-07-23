Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Joy for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers men as Wembley-bound Batley Bulldogs make history in 1895 Cup

Leeds Rhinos’ Luke Hooley kicked five goals as Batley Bulldogs booked a trip to Wembley for the first time in their history.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 17:37 BST- 2 min read

Batley, coached by Castleford Tigers assistant-boss Craig Lingard, will face Halifax Panthers in next month’s 1895 Cup showpiece, following a 22-8 win at York Knights on Sunday afternoon.

Hooley, who joined Rhinos from Batley in pre-season and is playing for them on dual-registration, converted tries by Josh Hodson and Adam Gledhill and landed a penalty as the visitors took a 14-0 half-time lead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

York rallied after the break, but Alistair Leak’s try plus a conversion and another penalty from Hooley secured Bulldogs’ place in the final on Saturday, August 12.

Luke Hooley in action during his only Rhinos apperance so far, at Hull KR in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Luke Hooley in action during his only Rhinos apperance so far, at Hull KR in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Luke Hooley in action during his only Rhinos apperance so far, at Hull KR in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Lingard will leave Batley at the end of this season to go full-time with Tigers and admitted to being “very emotional” after Sunday’s historic win.

“This club have been such a big part of my life and I guess, with me leaving at the end of the year, it's our own version of a Hollywood script,” said the coach who guided them to last year’s Betfred Championship Grand Final.

“So many great people have been through this club and to be part of the first group that will be going to Wembley is an unbelievable feeling. It is something that everybody at this club richly deserves.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos dig deep to book place at Wembley with tense Challenge Cup semi-fin...
Batley boss and Castleford assistant-coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Batley boss and Castleford assistant-coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Batley boss and Castleford assistant-coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can't be more proud of the players and staff we've got. With everything they've achieved over the last three years, reaching last year's Grand Final, they deserve to go and play at Wembley.

“But we are very conscious that it is not the end of our season because we are also looking at another Grand Final.

“The whole squad have been part of our success this season, they've been so professional and that is what Batley is about, you're part of this group and our success whether you get on the field or not.”

Of his departure at the end of this season, Lingard insisted: “I have no regrets. We reached a Grand Final last year and we're going to Wembley this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It's a case of what else can I achieve at a club that has done so much despite not spending a great deal of money?

“We're regularly one of the bottom two or three spenders in the Championship and I have spent two decades of my life here."

Related topics:Luke HooleyBatley BulldogsCRAIG LINGARDWembleyCastleford TigersRhinosHalifax Panthers