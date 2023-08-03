Austin, whose Rhinos contract expires in November, joined Tigers today (Thursday) on loan until the end of the season.

Smith confirmed Rhinos will have a last-ditch look for a potential replacement before the transfer window closes on Friday.

He also said he believes the move was at the request of Austin or his representatives, rather than being prompted by the club.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Austin scored four tries and a drop goal in 41 games for Leeds after joining them from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2022 campaign and was Betfred Super League’s player of the month for June.

He had made it clear he was keen to stay at Leeds beyond this season and Smith admitted his exit was “a bit of a surprise to start with”.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday, Smith said: “I went to bed at 10.30-11 last night and when I started my walk this morning I turned my phone back on and had a message saying it was likely a deal had been done with Cas. Through the early parts of this morning that was confirmed, so it came as a bit of a surprise for sure.”

Smith insisted he was “supportive of that, once I was briefed on it”. Asked for the reasoning behind the play-maker’s departure, Smith added: “You’d have to ask Blake why he has moved.

Blake Austin, who has left Rhinos for a loan spell at Castleford. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“That’s not for me to discuss. I had no part in the negotiation and by the time I was engaged in it it was well down the path.

“It is professional sport and there’s an aspect where things come out of the blue, they don’t always go to plan. We just have to act professionally and move forward.”

Aidan Sezer is now the only experienced specialist half-back in Rhinos’ senior squad and Smith’s options have been reduced by the loss of full-back Richie Myler, who can play at scrum-half, to a long-term foot injury.

“We’ve got some kids there who will be looking to step forward,” Smith said of how he will fill Austin’s boots.

Jack Sinfield has moved up Rhinos' half-back pecking order, according to coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Morgan Gannon will be back [from injury] in the coming weeks and we’ve still got a day of the transfer window left. So much has happened in the last day, so let’s see what happens there.”

Clubs have until close of business tomorrow to sign players for this season. Smith conceded: “It has come at the very last minute.

“I haven’t considered making a change to our roster, quota spots have been filled and there has been no intention to change. We have been very committed to the squad we had.

“But now, with the circumstances of Richie’s injury and Blake’s movement, we are going to have a quick look and see what becomes available.”

Smith - who stressed he had not told Austin there was no place for him in his plans for 2024 - has no worries about giving players in the existing squad a chance if nobody is available to come into the club.