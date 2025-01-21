Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos’ co-captain Ash Handley has revealed why he is a man on a mission this year.

Handley will celebrate 10 years as a first-teamer with his home city club when Rhinos face Wigan Warriors in his testimonial match at AMT Headingley on Sunday. That is Leeds’ final warm-up game before a Betfred Challenge Cup tie against either Wests Warriors or British Army two weeks later and the Super League round one derby at home to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, February 15.

Handley made his debut in an infamous loss at London Broncos the week before Leeds beat Castleford Tigers in the 2014 Challenge Cup final. He scored 13 tries in 20 games the following year, when Rhinos won the treble, but didn’t play at Wembley or Old Trafford.

He also sat out the 2017 Super League decider, but bagged a brace of tries in the behind-closed-doors Wembley win against Salford Red Devils three years later. Since then it has been slim pickings for Leeds and, after successive eighth-placed finishes in the league, restoring the club to a place at the top of the sport is the driving force going into Handley’s testimonial campaign.

“I just want to strive to be as good as I can be for the club,” Handley said in a press conference today (Tuesday) to promote Sunday’s game. “It is like a mission to get us back to where we belong. I don’t feel like there’d be anything sweeter in life than if we went on to win the Grand Final and got back up there and were challenging for trophies every year. We’ve been on a journey and a rebuild for a bit too long now. It is a mission to get this club back to where it belongs and we are on that trail at the moment.”

Handley admitted “time will tell” if Rhinos have what it takes to be successful this season, but feels pre-season has gone well. “In contrast to years gone by, we are training right up there,” he reported. “Training standards are high and with the level of detail we get from the coaches and the detail players are putting into their own training programmes, I think it’ll be difficult to see us not being up there - but you never know until you know.”

Sunday’s game against the reigning Cup, Super League and World Club champions will provide an indication of how Rhinos are shaping up. “I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent,” Handley stated.

“We don’t have any other friendly games so this is a big one to see where we’re at before we get into it. It’s going to be taken very seriously, we are going out there to see where we’re at as a team, but also try to win and put our best foot forward for the start of the season. Rather than training against each other, we want to see if the plans we’ve been putting in place work against other teams and then we’ll go from there.”

Handley is set to play at centre this year, with recruits Ryan Hall and Maika Sivo taking the wing spots. He admitted wearing number four - rather than his usual five - will be “different”, but insisted: “Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] has been pretty clear with me - he wants me to play centre, which I am fine with.

“He has been quite direct on what he expects from us in everybody’s position, but if I need any help or guidance or have any questions, he has the answers. I know exactly what he wants from me as a centre and I’m looking forward to playing there.”

Handley was hampered by a wrist injury throughout 2024, but stressed: “I am feeling good. I just want to get some consistency in playing and training and a bit of connection with my edge. Playing in a new position I want to see what I can do in terms of playing centre and getting a good connection with Maika.”

Sivo and Handley teamed up on the left-flank for the first time in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, but Handley said: “It feels like we’ve played together for quite a while. We are very connected in our movements, I know what he needs from me and what he can do for me as well, especially in defence. We are very connected and moving together, which is what you need from an edge. I am looking forward to it and hopefully I can create some space for him and vice-versa.”