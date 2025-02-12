A trip to Leeds Rhinos is ideal for rejuvenated Wakefield Trinity’s return to the top-flight, record-breaking full-back Max Jowitt reckons.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity will play their first Betfred Super League fixture since September, 2023 at AMT Headingley on Saturday and Jowitt insisted: “We probably couldn’t have had a better game to kick-start the season.” Having had a look at Rhinos on Boxing Day, when Trinity were pipped 18-16, Jowitt stressed: “It’s a derby and Leeds are going to be up for it.

“I didn’t play in the Boxing Day game, but they looked up for it then. They put a strong side out - especially in the first half - and they looked like they were going after us. They did a good job of that, but we’re excited to bring in a few players who didn’t play on Boxing Day and see how we go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Jowitt lands one of his 11 goals for Wakefield Trinity in last week's 82-0 Betfred Challenge Cup thrashing of Goole Vikings. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com .

Trinity haven’t beaten Rhinos at Headingley in almost six years, but came out on top the last time the sides met in a competitive match, winning 24-14 at Belle Vue in June, 2023. That was Wakefield’s first victory of the season and one of only four they managed during their relegation campaign, despite prop Hugo Salabio being sent-off early in the second half.

Of the 17 Trinity players on duty that afternoon, only Jowitt, Jack Croft and Jay Pitts remain at the club and the full-back insisted Wakefield are in much better shape - on and off the field - than they were 20 months ago. “I think us getting relegated was probably one of the best things that could have happened, in a weird way,” he stated.

“Matt [Ellis] has come in and taken over the club, we’ve had a full refresh of the coaching staff and players and that season in the Championship got a winning mentality back in the club. Stepping up into Super League is a completely different challenge, but it’s one I think we are ready for.

“We’ve trained really well in pre-season and had a few good hit-outs, now we’re ready for the season to start. Pre-season is long enough, we just want to get going and compete against the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Jowitt scores for Wakefield Trinity during their Challenge Cup defeat of Goole Vikings. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Wakefield lost only twice in all competitions during 2024 and Jowitt had a stellar campaign, becoming the first Englishman to score 500 points in a season and being named Championship player of the year. “It was probably the season I needed, coming off the back of the year we got relegated,” he admitted.

“It got me back to enjoying my rugby. When you’re losing every week it takes the enjoyment out of playing, but we had a refresh in the Championship and coming into training with a smile on our face was one of the main reasons for success last year. It is a big step up into Super League, the quality is growing and growing and I am excited to get among it and play week-in, week-out.”

Jowitt credits coach Daryl Powell and his assistant Michael Shenton with improving his game since he last played in the top-flight. “Powelly’s a big help,” he added. “I’ve been learning under him and Shenny as well. What they’ve taught me over the last year has made me grow into a better player, them having confidence in me doing a job for the team. I want to repay them now and do the job in Super League.”

Saturday is the real test, but Jowitt is confident Trinity are ready. “With finishing a bit later last year, it has been a short off-season and a short pre-season, but the lads came back in good condition and we hit the ground running on day one,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt arrives at last week's Betfred Super League launch at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We’ve made a lot of new signings - 10 this year - so we needed a bit of time to gel as a team, but we’ve come together pre-season really well, better than I thought with a couple of new half-backs in there and a lot of the players we’ve signed are starting players. Everything’s combining well and the new lads have fitted in almost perfect, so it’s really good.”