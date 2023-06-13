Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Wakefield Trinity's Hugo Salabio handed long ban after sending-off v Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity trialist Hugo Salabio has been handed a long ban following his red card against Leeds Rhinos.
By Peter Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 18:37 BST

The French prop was suspended for seven matches and fined £1,000 when he appeared before an RFL disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday).

Salabrio was sent-off early in the second half of Trinity’s 24-14 win two days earlier, for a “spear tackle” on Rhinos’ Richie Myler.

Trinity debutant Hugo Salabio was sent off for upending Richie Myler in Sunday's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Trinity debutant Hugo Salabio was sent off for upending Richie Myler in Sunday's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
The Leeds man got back to his feet immediately and was not hurt in the incident. Salabrio pleaded guilty to the grade F charge.

Speaking after the game, Trinity coach Mark Applegarth had no complaints about the sending-off, but insisted: “I don’t think there was any malice in it, whatsoever.”

He said: “Fair play to Richie for getting straight back up, but he dumped him on his head. I don’t think there was any intent, but it was a deserved red card. Hugo is disappointed, but that’s the rules of the game.”

Trinity debutant Hugo Salabio was sent off for a dangerous throw on Richie Myler in Sunday's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Trinity debutant Hugo Salabio was sent off for a dangerous throw on Richie Myler in Sunday's win over Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
