Wakefield Trinity's Hugo Salabio handed long ban after sending-off v Leeds Rhinos
The French prop was suspended for seven matches and fined £1,000 when he appeared before an RFL disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday).
Salabrio was sent-off early in the second half of Trinity’s 24-14 win two days earlier, for a “spear tackle” on Rhinos’ Richie Myler.
The Leeds man got back to his feet immediately and was not hurt in the incident. Salabrio pleaded guilty to the grade F charge.
Speaking after the game, Trinity coach Mark Applegarth had no complaints about the sending-off, but insisted: “I don’t think there was any malice in it, whatsoever.”
He said: “Fair play to Richie for getting straight back up, but he dumped him on his head. I don’t think there was any intent, but it was a deserved red card. Hugo is disappointed, but that’s the rules of the game.”