The charges were issued after the panel studied all eight games in the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round. Under a new system introduced this year, grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B offences, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.

Any offence taking a player’s points tally for the year to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension and a three-match suspension kicks in at 18 points.

A four-match ban will be enforced when a player reaches 24-29 points, a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on. Here’s the latest list of charges.

1 . Disciplinary news Here's all the match review panel's charges from the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Wigan Warriors) Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Wigan Warriors) - Grade B late contact on passer. Penalty points: three. Total points: 4.5. Fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors v Hull FC) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: two. No further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v St Helens) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales