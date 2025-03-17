The charges were issued after the panel studied all eight games in the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round. Under a new system introduced this year, grade A offences carry a one-point penalty, with three points for B offences, five for C and 12 for D. Grade E offences result in an immediate referral to an operational rules tribunal, with a tariff to begin at a six-match suspension.
Any offence taking a player’s points tally for the year to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension and a three-match suspension kicks in at 18 points.
A four-match ban will be enforced when a player reaches 24-29 points, a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on. Here’s the latest list of charges.
1. Disciplinary news
Here's all the match review panel's charges from the Betfred Challenge Cup fourth round. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Wigan Warriors)
Jordan Rapana (Hull FC v Wigan Warriors) - Grade B late contact on passer. Penalty points: three. Total points: 4.5. Fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors v Hull FC)
Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: two. No further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v St Helens)
Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Nick Gregson (Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves)
Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants)
Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com