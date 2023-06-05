Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos and England star signs 'world record' deal with Aussie club

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Georgia Roche has signed a “world record” deal with Australian club Newcastle Knights.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST

The England stand-off is committed to the National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) outfit until the end of 2027.

The only other player in the competition with a similar length of contract is her Knights teammate Tamika Upton.

A report by International Rugby League’s Brad Walter described the arrangement as a “world record”.

Georgia Roche. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Georgia Roche. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Georgia Roche. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

It was revealed as the NRLW announced its squad list for all 10 clubs, ahead of the season beginning next month.

Roche’s Leeds and England teammate Fran Goldthorp has signed with North Queensland Cowboys until the end of this year, but has an option to extend that.

New Zealand international Georgia Hale, who began this season with Leeds but returned to her previous club last month, is under contract at Gold Coast Titans for 2023 and 2024, with the club having an option to extend.

Fran Goldthorp. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Fran Goldthorp. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Fran Goldthorp. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
