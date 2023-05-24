New Zealand Loose-forward Hale joined Rhinos in pre-season, becoming the first National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) player to feature in the European competition.

She announced earlier this month she would be returning to Australia to rejoin her previous club Gold Coast Titans after Rhinos’ showdown with St Helens at Headingley on Friday.

But speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Hale revealed she plans to rejoin her partner Sam Lisone - who plays for Rhinos’ men - in Leeds later this year and her Women’s Super League (WSL) career will continue.

Georgia Hale will return to Gold Coast after Rhinos' game against St Helens at Headingley on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hale, who has worked for Rhinos’ foundation during her time in Leeds, said: “It is a shame I am leaving on Sunday and the sun has started to come out, but it has been great.

“Lois [Forsell, Rhinos’ coach] has a really good system in place and the girls have been fantastic.

“I really have enjoyed my time here. It’s just personal endeavours to head back to the Gold Coast and continue working in the NRLW space, which I came from.

“But with my partner being here in Leeds and signed for a couple more seasons, I do look forward to returning to Leeds and continuing to be under the guidance of Lois and back training and playing alongside the girls in the near future.”

Georgia Hale made her Rhinos debut against York Valkyrie last month. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The WSL regular season ends on September 10, a week before the NRLW’s. Hale said: “I do hope to be suited up for the Rhinos again.

“I am not sure in terms of the likeliness of that this season, in terms of when the NRLW season wraps up and how the girls are going here.

“I wouldn’t like to overstep. The girls are going to be focused on getting to the Challenge Cup final and Super League final and if I can get back to support them, that would be great.

Georgia Hale, right, with Rhinos coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“But in future seasons, I will look forward to starting again with the girls in a pre-season and kicking off the Super League season with them, most likely for 2024. I think most people thought I was going home for good, but I will be returning.”

Hale, a World Cup finalist last autumn, has not yet decided whether to play for Titans next year.

“I’ll just see how it all goes and maybe at the end of the season I’ll be able to weigh up what the following year’s plans are,” she said.

“But I definitely will look forward to starting pre-season with the Leeds girls, regardless of what the decisions are at the back end of the season.”

Hale’s departure sparked speculation Lisone might cut short his time at Rhinos. But she stressed: “The purpose of us coming over to Leeds was for Sam and his opportunity.

“I wanted to be as supportive as I can and come over with him. It just so happens the women’s game is growing and in a good space so I had the opportunity to take part in Super League as well.