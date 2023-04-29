Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Experience and composure': Leeds Rhinos ace's move to Australia confirmed

Leeds Rhinos star Fran Goldthorp is the latest England player to sign for a club in Australia’s National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition.

By Peter Smith
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST

The 20-year-old will join North Queensland Cowboys on a contract until the end of 2024.

Clubmate Georgia Roche’s move to Newcastle Knights was announced earlier this month.

Goldthorp can play full-back, centre or wing and has been capped eight times by England, scoring seven tries.

Fran Goldthorp scores the winning try for Leeds at St Helens last June. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Fran Goldthorp scores the winning try for Leeds at St Helens last June. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Also an England rugby union under-20s player, she touched down 45 times in 44 games for Leeds and was a Super League Grand Final winner in 2019 - when she scored two tries - and 2022.

She was also a try scorer in Leeds’ 2019 Challenge Cup final success and was a Woman of Steel nominee two years later.

“Fran is a dual international who will bring experience and composure to our spine,” Cowboys NRLW coach Ben Jeffries - a former Wakefield Trinity player - told the club’s website.

“Watching Fran throughout the World Cup last year, she was one of England’s standout players, who is very dynamic and loves to have the ball in her hand.

Fran Goldthorp in action for England against Brazil at last year's World Cup. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.Fran Goldthorp in action for England against Brazil at last year's World Cup. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
“As a club we’re very excited to see Fran flourish under our roof for the next two seasons and, like all elite players, she is very much looking forward to testing herself against the best in the world’s elite women’s rugby league competition.”

