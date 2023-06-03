Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Leeds Rhinos youngster named player of the match at Magic Weekend after four-try 28-point haul

Leeds Rhinos prospect Lil Seal emerged as a potential star of the future with a 28-point haul and player of the match performance at Magic Weekend.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 17:08 BST

The half-back, a Rhinos fan and part of Leeds’ under-16s set-up, scored four tries and six goals - from as many attempts - as Brooksbank, from Halifax, beat Cardiff’s Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf 36-10 in the Year 10 Girls’ inspiresport Champion Schools final.

Seal combined brilliantly with full-back Madison Clegg, a clubmate at both Leeds and Greetland All-Rounders. Clegg scored the other two tries and provided a superb inside pass for Seal’s second.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seal said: “It has been a fantastic experience, even as a Man United fan I reckon this is one of the best stadiums in the country and it’s brilliant we get the chance to play here.

Lil Seal scores one of her four tries for Brooksbank School against Glantaf at St James's Park. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Lil Seal scores one of her four tries for Brooksbank School against Glantaf at St James's Park. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Lil Seal scores one of her four tries for Brooksbank School against Glantaf at St James's Park. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“It’s fantastic for girls’ rugby league – especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley later this year.”

Seal had completed a hat-trick by half-time, one of them a 60-metre individual effort to dive between the posts at the Gallowgate end.

An all-girl match officials squad for the final included touch judges Esmai Wright and Rhiannon Horsman, both from Leeds.

Related topics:LeedsSealRhinosCardiff