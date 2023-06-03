Leeds Rhinos youngster named player of the match at Magic Weekend after four-try 28-point haul
The half-back, a Rhinos fan and part of Leeds’ under-16s set-up, scored four tries and six goals - from as many attempts - as Brooksbank, from Halifax, beat Cardiff’s Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf 36-10 in the Year 10 Girls’ inspiresport Champion Schools final.
Seal combined brilliantly with full-back Madison Clegg, a clubmate at both Leeds and Greetland All-Rounders. Clegg scored the other two tries and provided a superb inside pass for Seal’s second.
Seal said: “It has been a fantastic experience, even as a Man United fan I reckon this is one of the best stadiums in the country and it’s brilliant we get the chance to play here.
“It’s fantastic for girls’ rugby league – especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley later this year.”
Seal had completed a hat-trick by half-time, one of them a 60-metre individual effort to dive between the posts at the Gallowgate end.
An all-girl match officials squad for the final included touch judges Esmai Wright and Rhiannon Horsman, both from Leeds.