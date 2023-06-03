Leeds Rhinos youngster named player of the match at Magic Weekend after four-try 28-point haul

The half-back, a Rhinos fan and part of Leeds’ under-16s set-up, scored four tries and six goals - from as many attempts - as Brooksbank, from Halifax, beat Cardiff’s Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf 36-10 in the Year 10 Girls’ inspiresport Champion Schools final.

Seal combined brilliantly with full-back Madison Clegg, a clubmate at both Leeds and Greetland All-Rounders. Clegg scored the other two tries and provided a superb inside pass for Seal’s second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seal said: “It has been a fantastic experience, even as a Man United fan I reckon this is one of the best stadiums in the country and it’s brilliant we get the chance to play here.

Lil Seal scores one of her four tries for Brooksbank School against Glantaf at St James's Park. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“It’s fantastic for girls’ rugby league – especially with the Women’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley later this year.”

Seal had completed a hat-trick by half-time, one of them a 60-metre individual effort to dive between the posts at the Gallowgate end.