Leeds Rhinos ace back from long-term injury as changes made to 21-man squad for Leigh Leopards clash

Coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad for Thursday’s crucial game at Leigh Leopards.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is included for the first time since injuring an ankle away to St Helens on June 20. Outside-back Chris Hankinson is named in the initial squad the day after joining Leeds from Salford Red Devils.

Rhinos - who are fifth in Betfred Super League, three points behind third-placed Leigh - will be without winger Alfie Edgell after he suffered a foot injury in the 15-14 loss at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago. Rookie half-back George Brown, who has yet to make a first team appearance, also drops out.

Morgan Gannon could return from injury when Leeds Rhinos visit Leigh Leopards on Thursday. Picture by Steve Riding.

Loose-forward Cameron Smith (back) and hooker Andy Ackers (ill) retain their place in the initial squad after not featuring against Wakefield. Scrum-half Jake Connor is also in contention after failing a head injury assessment during the second half of Leeds’ previous match. The only change to Leigh’s 21 sees winger Darnell McIntosh return in place of former Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer.

Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, Chris Hankinson.

Leigh’s 21 is: Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gareth O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Andrew Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, AJ Towse, Joe Ofahengaue.