Leeds Rhinos 21-man squad named to face Warrington Wolves as 2 stars reach Super League milestones

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has announced his 21-man squad for Friday’s game at Warrington Wolves.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time this year, Arthur has named the same squad in successive weeks, after his side came through last Saturday’s 12-10 win against Wigan Warriors with no major new injury concerns. Outside-backs Alfie Edgell and Ethan Clark-Wood, prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and scrum-half Matt Frawley - who was 18th man - are the players from last week's initial 21 who did not feature in the matchday side.

Rhinos captain Ash Handley is set to make his 200th Betfred Super League appearance and it will be England centre Harry Newman’s 100th game in the competition. The match is the 5,000th Super League fixture and will be played one day before the 29th anniversary of the first Super League game, between Paris and Sheffield Eagles in the French capital on March 29, 1996. Leeds’ first appearance in the competition was two days later, when they were beaten 22-18 by Warrington at Headingley. Friday’s game will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports. Match officials were confirmed earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ash Handley is set to make his 200th Super League appearance when Leeds Rhinos visit Warrington Wolves on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

For Warrington, outside-back Jake Thewlis and forward Luke Yates replace winger Josh Thewlis - after he picked up an injury in last week’s win at St Helens – and outside-back Alfie Johnson, who was not in the matchday side. Full-back Stefan Ratchford, second-row Dan Russell and centre Arron Lindop are all vying for a recall to the 17.

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood.

Warrington’s squad is: Matty Ashton, Ben Currie, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Aaron Lindop, Zane Musgrove, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Dan Russell, Marc Sneyd, Rodrick Tai, Jake Thewlis, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, George Williams, Max Wood, Luke Yates.