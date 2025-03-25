Match officials named for Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos & others as former referee returns
Tom Grant will be the man in the middle at HJ Stadium on Friday, with Ben Thaler as his video assistant. It is the first time Grant has refereed Leeds this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both been in charge of two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Jack Smith controlling one each.
Liam Moore has been appointed to Castleford Tigers’ home Super League clash with Hull FC on Thursday and Griffiths is the whistler when Wakefield Trinity travel to Leigh Leopards the following evening. A familiar name is back on the list of appointments, with Thierry Alibert taking match commissioner duties when Catalans Dragons face St Helens in Perpignan on Saturday. Alibert, from Toulouse, was a member of the RFL’s full-time panel of referees from 2009-2013.
This weekend’s Betfred Super League round six match officials are: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video, to be confirmed); Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity - Marcus Griffiths (video, Chris Kendall); Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos - Tom Grant (video, Ben Thaler); Catalans Dragons v St Helens - Jack Smith (video, Liam Rush); Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Chris Kendall (video, Marcus Griffiths); Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR - Aaron Moore (video, Liam Moore).
